There's No Easy Solution For Rockets' Ball-Handling Issues
The Houston Rockets began their preseason stretch with a win against the Atlanta Hawks. They won this game led by a strong effort from Alperen Sengun, who showed improvement in every facet of his game. The Rockets leaned on his playmaking abilities to create plays for the rest of the team. This was done nearly out of necessity; without Fred VanVleet, it's clear the Rockets have a hole on the team where they used to have a lead guard and ballhandler.
Houston hopes either Reed Sheppard or Amen Thompson can lean into the role and help limit some of the difficulties created by not having VanVleet.
Sheppard is likely more equipped to step into the role, and he was given a chance in the starting lineup against the Hawks. Ime Udoka has spoken about Sheppard's offensive abilities, and Sheppard has shown flashes throughout his young career of true capability as a lead guard.
However, he still has further to grow as a distributor. Throughout his minutes in the Hawks game, it was apparent he has true creativity as a playmaker. Unfortunately for Sheppard, some of his passing imagination didn't convey to reality as he gave away three turnovers to a Hawks team that has several elite perimeter defenders.
Thompson had even less luck as a ballhandler, and he seems to need significant growth in that element of his game.
Throughout his career, Thompson's ball-handling and point guard skills have been displayed in fast-break situations. His speed and decision-making in transition add legitimate value to the Rockets. However, he hasn't developed a consistent 'bag' of moves to break down defenders and get to the rim.
Thompson would be a much more effective player if he could get to the rim consistently, but his attempts to do so against the Hawks led to a team-high four turnovers.
If Sheppard develops as a lead guard and Thompson doesn't, the Rockets will be in the same position they were before the season began when they thought they'd have the services of VanVleet: one lead guard and lots of questions behind him.
If neither player develops as a lead guard quickly, the solution could rest in the hands of Sengun and Kevin Durant to organize the offense and take responsibility over the ball.
It's an element of the Rockets that will be vital to monitor throughout the season. Not having a lead guard could submarine Houston's chances at being a contending team.