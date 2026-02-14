Rockets Guard Reed Sheppard Shines in NBA Rising Stars Game

The NBA All-Star Weekend is here already, and the Rising Stars game has featured many young Houston Rockets over the past few seasons, such as Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson. It’s been an interesting competition for Rockets fans to see over the years regarding their young talent.

That was no different in this year’s edition, as Rockets second-year guard Reed Sheppard made his second Rising Stars game appearance on Friday night at the Intuit Dome in LA. He was selected by Carmelo Anthony to play for his team in this mini tournament. Anthony was excited to have Sheppard on his team and loves his talent.

“I drafted Reed for a reason. A lot of people didn’t know I was going to draft Reed. They weren’t expecting that, but he was my secret weapon. But I’ve always been a fan of Reed and his development, since high and college, paying attention and watching him,” Anthony said.

Here’s how Sheppard did in action.

Rising Star Reed

watch Reed Rising Stars night here 🍿 pic.twitter.com/F3LEISF41h — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 14, 2026

Sheppard put up 9 points in the first game and was a perfect 3/3 from downtown. He also added one rebound and one steal. Back-to-back threes from Sheppard reclaimed the lead for Team Melo in a 40-34 win.

“We’ve got to give that first game to Reed Sheppard. He brought us home,” Melo said.

Sheppard’s combined total of the night was 12 points, one assist, and two steals with all of his field goal attempts from beyond the arc. He went 4/6 total from three, and brought Team Melo to the final. His one bucket in the final game was special to watch. Sheppard put on a clean crossover before draining a shot from downtown.

He even had one nice cross-court pass. Sometimes Sheppard struggles with turnovers, but always shows his potential.

Sheppard was the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, known for his scoring and specifically shooting ability from 3-point land. The 21-year-old currently averages 12.7 points per game, along with 2.6 rebounds and 3 assists. While he only shoots 43% from the field as he is streaky, the talent is no doubt there.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has been tough on Sheppard to improve his defense, and he has certainly made strides in that aspect in terms of forcing steals and guarding.

Given the injury to Rockets starting point guard Fred VanVleet, Sheppard has a larger role than initially expected off the bench and can be one of their primary scorers at times. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard has improved his shooting since his rookie year from 33.8% from three to 38.7% this season. Sheppard’s minutes have doubled from around 12 to 24.

Sheppard just spent one season in college with Kentucky, and won four freshman of the year honors, including one from the SEC. In 2023-24, Sheppard shot a nation-best 52.1% from 3-point range and also 53.6% from the field. He was the only player in the country to amass 145 assists, 80 steals, and 75 3-pointers. Sheppard was a McDonald’s All-American and was ranked as high as No. 22 overall by ESPN out of high school.

Sheppard has had a quick rise in his journey so far, and the Rockets will need him to continue to improve after the All-Star break.