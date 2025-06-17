Suns' Leverage on Kevin Durant Deal Reportedly Drops as Rockets Wait
Despite the Finals raging on, Kevin Durant trade rumors continue to swirl around the NBA, with the Rockets frequenting them.
Owning one of the biggest and best young cores in the league, Houston is well-positioned to get a deal done for the 37-year-old all-timer. But it could be holding out until the asking price lowers further.
Per Arizona Republic writer Duane Rankin, that may just be the case.
“The Suns have ‘no leverage’ in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say,” Rankin wrote. “The idea of Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one.”
Aside from reports, it does seem teams looking to add Durant have the upper hand at this point. He’ll soon be 37, and is set to make an expensive $55 million in the final year of his deal. While he can give assurances he’ll resign, there’s always the chance he could end up a rental.
Durant has reportedly desired to land in San Antonio, with Phoenix seeking either Stephon Castle or the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. But to this point, that seems highly unlikely.
As it stands now, owning the Suns’ future draft selections, the Rockets may just be the top options remaining. Houston has young players on both big and small contracts, as well as their own future picks to add to the equation.
There’s no rush for Houston to get a deal done quickly. The longer is holds out, the lower the price becomes. And if the team doesn’t make a deal for Durant, it still enters next season as a top team in the West with room to grow.
A Durant deal was anticipated to get done in the days ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, but Phoenix's lack of interest in deals floating out there could see it strung out.