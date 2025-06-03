Suns Lower Asking Price on Durant, Engage in Talks with Rockets
It's no secret the Houston Rockets are in the market for a superstar this offseason, and it appears they've found an answer in 15x All-Star Kevin Durant. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets are in heavy talks to acquire Durant in exchange for the Suns draft capital.
The Rockets understand the importance of keeping their young core together, however, given their breakout 2024-2025 season which saw the crew finish as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. Houston is holding its ground in terms of the amount of assets to send out, leading the Suns to lower their asking price for Durant.
It appears that the Phoenix is is more than willing to negotiate a deal that sends Durant to Houston, so the cards are now in the Rocket's hands.
What could the new trade package for Durant be?
Given the asking price for Durant keeps declining, the Rockets may have the capability of getting a trade done without sending out key players of the young core. Assuming Fred VanVleet's 44.8 million dollar expiring salary is in the deal, Houston only has to attach one more young player alongside Phoenix's picks to get the job done.
PHX Receives: Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, 2025 FRP (No. 10 overall, via PHX), 2027 FRP (Unprotected, Via PHX)
HOU Receives: Kevin Durant
This move allows the Rockets to acquire a proven first option in playoff settings while keeping the majority of their young core and future picks in the organization. Durant's versatile scoring package next to Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun's growing games can be a steady presence for the pair during struggling moments, and give Houston a more experienced leader for a potential deep playoff run.
While losing VanVleet would hurt, it appears the Rockets have full faith in former No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, who could step into a much larger role next season. If Sheppard takes the year two stride that many young guards do, the Rockets could theoretically add Durant without skipping a beat on the rest of the roster.
The Rockets are a good team as it stands, but landing Durant could make them a great one.