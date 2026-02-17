The Houston Rockets Must Fix This One Issue

The All-Star break is now winding down, and Houston Rockets basketball is around the corner. There have been a lot of storylines surrounding the Rockets this season, and that will continue into the critical second half of the year depending on how the performances are.

The Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference with a 33-20 record at this time, and while there have been a fair share of great moments, there have also been some glaring issues that need to be addressed. The injuries to point guard Fred VanVleet have certainly caused some of those problems, but the Rockets have no choice but to fix whatever they can with their current group.

Houston has not made a significant move at the moment to further improve, and will have to make a few changes amongst themselves. A major issue for the Rockets this season has been the turnovers. Those become detrimental to their efforts against the best teams and are a common problem in almost all their losses.

Ball Security Lacking

Feb 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rockets have the sixth most turnovers in the NBA with 15.4 per game. That is the fourth most in the Western Conference as well. Some of the best teams in the league such as the Celtics, Thunder, and Nuggets are in the top three of the least turnovers per game with just over 12.

Not giving the opponent extra possessions and setting them up with strong opportunities to score in the fast break is what those teams do. Houston has seven games with at least 20 turnovers.

Having a low amount of turnovers is crucial to winning, and that has costed the Rockets throughout the season. Houston can be careless with the basketball and have a knack for some poor and sloppy passing. Sometimes it seems like the Rockets are just moving too fast, and need to properly anticipate what the right pass should be. At times, it feels like players are not ready for it.

The big reason is obvious. There is no true point guard on the Rockets roster that is experienced running an offense. This is new to Amen Thompson, and he’s still growing to become consistent in this role. Superstar forward Kevin Durant then becomes the cause and effect of the turnovers issue.

KD was supposed to just be an elite scorer who would be set up in his spots. Instead, he is the one bringing the ball down the court at times and completely creating his own shot and space from outside the 3-point line.

Teams are aggressively doubling him, and that forces the turnovers. Durant averages 3.2 turnovers per game. While it is not a career high, it affects the Rockets more because of how much they rely on the 16-time All-Star on offense.

Durant has to manufacture looks at times while going around multiple defenders, and that is where the ball can be lost. Even Rockets center Alperen Sengun has been affected by this. Sengun currently averages 3.2 turnovers a game like Durant, but this is a career high for him.

He can be effective as a point-center, but not someone who is bringing the ball in from outside the perimeter and trying to attack the paint from there. A center can be prone to turnovers in that situation.

The Rockets have to figure out a way for Durant and Sengun to get cleaner looks, while not throwing the ball away unnecessarily.