P.J. Tucker is the Rockets' resident iron man, playing in every one of the team's 206 regular-season games since the start of the 2017-18 season. But that doesn't mean Tucker currently has a clean bill of health.

Tucker said on Tuesday he is "fighting through" nerve damage in his shoulder, an ailment that has plagued him since suffering a "stinger" against the Timberwolves on Dec. 11.

"Doctors say [my shoulder injury] going to take a while, but I'm fighting through it," Tucker told the media at the Toyota Center on Tuesday. "You got nerve damage, it's really tough."

Tucker hasn't missed a game this season due to the shoulder injury, and he said he doesn't plan to rest until the Rockets reach the All-Star break on Feb. 12. Houston has lost four straight entering Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, and it sports a daunting schedule in the next three weeks. Leaving the Rockets' rotation isn't an option for Tucker.

"Most people would be sitting out, taking a rest, but I'm just not built like that," Tucker said. "There's nothing else to talk about. We're struggling, gotta fight through it."

Tucker is averaging a career-high 35.1 minutes per game this season at 34-years-old, shooting 37.1% from three. The Texas product hasn't been able to find his three-point stroke of late, though, making just five triples in his last 11 games. Tucker had a five-game stretch without a made three from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8.

The Rockets will continue to lean on Tucker as they look to snap their four-game losing streak on Wednesday. Tip-off against the Nuggets at the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT.