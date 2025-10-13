Player Rankings: Rockets' Alperen Sengun Lands Above Commonly-Compared Star Big Man
By now, you've heard the comparisons of Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun. His ability to pass and create scoring opportunities for teammates has drawn comparisons to some of the better passers at the center position.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been one. Sacramento Kings All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis has been another.
Furthermore, Sengun has drawn comparisons to NBA legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, although Johnson played an entirely different position.
But for Sengun's size, he's able to see the floor much better than most. And he's flashed crafty, highlight-reel passes.
Last month, Sengun made ESPN's Top 100 list, coming in at 25th. Last week, he made Sports Illustrated's Top 100 list, coming in at 38 -- one spot ahead of Sabonis.
The writer, Chris Mannix, elaborated on Sengun's talent level and ability.
"Sengun’s game is regularly compared to another uber-skilled European in Jokić. And those comps, while lofty, are not entirely unfair. Sengun is supremely skilled, with a deep bag of post moves. He’s a rebound gobbler (10.3 per game last season) and a willing passer (4.9 assists). Surprisingly, Sengun has yet to develop a consistent three-point shot (a career-low 23.3% last season) but the Rockets believe there is one in there. Less certain is whether Sengun can be anything more than an average defender. Sengun should benefit from the floor spacing provided by Kevin Durant, Houston’s newly acquired forward, whose perimeter shooting will create more room for Sengun to operate.
Mannix makes rather interesting points. To the point about Sengun's outside shot, or lack thereof, he's been working with his Turkish coach on that.
We've seen that already in the preseason, as the All-Star center has made 66 percent of his treys, albeit on low volume --1.5 attempts. But he's likely never going to be the type of player that heaves long-range attempts endlessly.
It's not the highest percentage shot for him.
As it pertains to his defense, he's made major strides and improvements. Especially since he first got to the NBA.
He's talked about wanting to be a better defender and we've seen it. That was bound to happen under Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who ensures maximum effort on that end. Sengun had a big hand to play in Houston's fourth-ranked defense in 2024-25.
His best year certainly lies ahead, as Kevin Durant will command the attention on defense that Sengun drew last season, freeing things up even more for him.