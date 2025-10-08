2025 SI NBA 100 Rankings, Nos. 50–11: Where Jalen Williams’s Unforeseen Rise Lands Him
Sports Illustrated’s NBA 100 ranking is back ahead of the 2025–26 season. This season, SI writers Chris Mannix and Liam McKeone voted on the top players. The list represents the top 100 NBA players based on their current projection for this season. Players with long-term injuries were still considered for these projections, but rookies are not included. Only players with at least one NBA season are evaluated against each other. Players are ranked based on their overall skill set and are not weighted based on their team’s performance. We started with Nos. 100–51 on Tuesday, followed by Nos. 50–11 today and the top 10 on Thursday.
50. Desmond Bane
Magic SG | 19.2 PPG • 6.1 RPG • 39.2 3FG%
Bane has been miscast as a No. 1 option in Memphis of late due to his star teammates suffering from regular injury issues. His new home in Orlando should make for a much better fit for his talents. Bane is a deadeye shooter who should feast off Paolo Banchero’s gravity; he’s never hit less than 38% of his threes in a season. On the other end the sixth-year guard is capable of holding his own. As a tertiary creator he’s very useful to have around and the mere threat of his shooting should transform the Magic’s offense.
49. Rudy Gobert
Timberwolves C | 12.0 PPG • 10.9 RPG • 66.9 FG%
Gobert put up another season of solid double-double production with great interior defense. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.0 points and 10.9 rebounds while swatting 1.4 shots per game. Pretty much what everyone has come to expect from the French big man. However, those marks are all down year over year, and watching Gobert labor at times last season it’s easy to wonder if he’s beginning to feel the physical toll of battling down low for 12 NBA seasons. Even if that’s the case, Gobert still performed well enough to earn his eighth All-Defensive Team nod. As long as he’s on the floor, opponents will hesitate to attack the rim and the Timberwolves will be better off for it.
48. Amen Thompson
Rockets SF | 14.1 PPG • 8.2 RPG • 1.3 BPG
Two seasons into his pro career, Thompson is already one of the NBA’s top defenders, finishing fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and claiming a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive first team. Thompson’s confidence offensively also improved considerably. He averaged 14.1 points on 55.7% shooting while yanking down 8.2 rebounds per game. His perimeter game remains a work in progress. Thompson connected on just 27.5% of his threes and shot a shaky 68.4% from the free throw line. Still, Rockets coaches rave about his work ethic and if (nay, when) Thompson becomes a little more reliable with his shot he will quickly move into the top 20—or higher.
47. Tyler Herro
Heat SG | 23.9 PPG • 5.5 APG • 37.5 3FG%
Herro always had the moxie of an All-Star. Six years into his pro career, he became one. Herro increased his scoring (23.9 points per game) and efficiency (47.2%) to career-best levels last season. He’s a terror in the pick-and-roll, able to bury jumpers or score at the rim. His playmaking (5.5 assists per game) continues to improve, as does his decision making. Gone (mostly) are the ready-fire-aim days from early in his career. In its place, a reliable offensive weapon. Defense remains a weakness, but Herro’s offensive versatility has earned him a place among the NBA’s top guards.
46. Derrick White
Celtics PG/SG | 16.4 PPG • 4.8 APG • 38.4 3FG%
For 3 ½ years, White served as a perfect complementary piece in Boston, providing playmaking, defense and timely shotmaking. White is a basketball chameleon, able to slide into whatever role a team needs for him. He can drop 41 one night (as he did against Portland last March) or offer low volume, high efficiency (as he did in many others). With more opportunity this season, White could add All-Star to his list of achievements that include NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist.
45. OG Anunoby
Knicks SF/PF | 18.0 PPG • 4.8 RPG • 1.5 SPG
In his first full season in New York, Anunoby delivered, playing 74 games (the most since his rookie season) and averaging a career-best 18 points per game. Anunoby is one of the NBA’s top two-way wings, efficient offensively (47.6% from the floor/37.2% from three) and a sturdy, versatile defender on the other end. He was a minutes-eater in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation and figures to be the same under Mike Brown. Anunoby will never be an elite shot creator, but he’s an ideal 3-and-D forward on a contender.
44. Ja Morant
Grizzlies PG | 23.2 PPG • 4.1 RPG • 7.3 APG
If Morant was a stock, he’d be tumbling. The numbers are still there—23.2 points, 7.3 assists last season—and he remains one of the NBA’s most watchable stars. But six years in and Morant still has not developed a reliable three-point shot and his turnovers per game last season (3.7) were a career high. Then there is his availability. Morant has cracked 65 games just once in his career. He has appeared in just 120 of Memphis’s 246 games the last three seasons, with absences due to injuries and off-the-court-related suspensions. Grizzlies brass still believes in Morant. Now Morant needs to give them reason to.
43. Jalen Johnson
Hawks SF/PF | 18.9 PPG • 10.0 RPG • 5.0 APG
Injuries are probably the only thing that will keep Johnson from leapfrogging up this list. Johnson is a menace in half-court offense. He can screen, cut, roll and is a strong finisher at the rim. Johnson’s key stats were all career bests last season. The three-point shot is a work in progress, but there’s little reason to believe that won’t come along, too. Now Johnson, who has played in 92 games the last two seasons, needs to stay on the floor.
42. Franz Wagner
Magic SF | 24.2 PPG • 5.7 RPG • 4.7 APG
Wagner has become a very physical two-way wing who makes for a quality fit next to his All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero in Orlando. He’s a great athlete for his size, standing at 6' 10" with enough bulk to bully smaller defenders while still possessing the lateral quickness to create space on the perimeter. As a defender, Wagner holds up well. He falls short of being a true stopper, but the Magic were better defensively when he was on the floor last season. Concerningly, his impact is mitigated by a truly puzzling regression as a shooter. Wagner entered the NBA in 2021 shooting 35% from beyond the arc and has now recorded two straight campaigns shooting less than 30% from three. Concerning, to be sure, but Wagner is only 24 years old. If the former Michigan star can regain his form from deep then he fits the two-way wing archetype to a T and Orlando will view him as a key piece going forward.
41. Aaron Gordon
Nuggets SF/PF | 14.7 PPG • 4.8 RPG • 43.6 3FG%
Gordon is entering Year 6 as Nikola Jokić’s sidekick, a supremely successful frontcourt pairing that has yielded one championship, several deep playoff runs and established Gordon as one of the NBA’s ultimate glue guys. You can all but Sharpie Gordon in for 14-ish points on 50-ish% shooting each season, along with five to six boards, three to four assists and elite defense at multiple positions. Gordon’s three-point percentage last season (43.6%) was a career best and the first time he has cracked 40%, an indication that his game is still developing. That’s good news for the Nuggets, who shook up the roster with an eye on making another title run.
40. Zion Williamson
Pelicans PF | 24.6 PPG • 7.2 RPG • 56.7 FG%
Another season of disappointment for the high-flying Williamson. As has been the case throughout his career, the springy forward’s periods of excellence are spaced out between long, injury-related absences. In 30 games played last season, Williamson showed off his combination of relentless scoring attitude and ruthless efficiency, scoring 24.6 points while making over 50% of his shots. That stretch was sandwiched between a hamstring strain and a back contusion that forced him to miss the other 52 games of the year. His fit on a new-look Pelicans team will be intriguing, but only if we actually see him on the court. Otherwise it’s hard to expect much of Williamson at this point.
39. Domantas Sabonis
Kings C/PF | 19.1 PPG • 13.9 RPG • 6.0 APG
Sabonis is a bona-fide stat stuffer, filling box scores with points (19.1 per game last season), rebounds (an NBA-best 13.9 per game) and assists (6.0) while showing flashes of a developing three-point shot (41.7% on 2.2 attempts per game). He’s not as flashy a passer as his father, Arvydas, but he’s an offensive hub the Kings can run an offense through in the half court.
38. Alperen Sengun
Rockets C | 19.1 PPG • 10.3 RPG • 4.9 APG
Sengun’s game is regularly compared to another uber-skilled European in Nikola Jokić. And those comps, while lofty, are not entirely unfair. Sengun is supremely skilled, with a deep bag of post moves. He’s a rebound gobbler (10.3 per game last season) and a willing passer (4.9 assists). Surprisingly, Sengun has yet to develop a consistent three-point shot (a career-low 23.3% last season) but the Rockets believe there is one in there. Less certain is whether Sengun can be anything more than an average defender. Sengun should benefit from the floor spacing provided by Kevin Durant, Houston’s newly acquired forward, whose perimeter shooting will create more room for Sengun to operate.
37. Trae Young
Hawks PG | 24.2 PPG • 11.6 APG • 34.0 3FG%
Young is as talented as he’s always been. Despite his height, the point guard is one of the most electric passers in the NBA who can wow with assists on a nightly basis and was one of three players to average over 10 dimes per game last season. Young can really score when he’s feeling it, too. He gets up very deep shots at high volume and makes them often enough that defenses have to be at attention the moment he crosses half court. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Young’s gaudy offensive numbers often don’t offset his defensive issues. Along with being smaller than nearly every other starting point guard in the NBA, Young is often disengaged on that end of the floor, resulting in his current standing as the poster boy of empty-calorie stats. For the last three years, Young has averaged a double-double in points and assists, and the Hawks have averaged 39 wins a season. It’s resulted in All-Star honors and many a sweet highlight, but his team’s struggles to win consistently make Young’s numbers less meaningful.
36. Darius Garland
Cavaliers PG/SG | 20.6 PPG • 6.7 APG • 40.1 3FG%
Garland limped to the finish with a toe injury last season—an injury that will keep him on the shelf early in this one—but last season was Garland’s finest. He earned his second All-Star nod, playing 75 games (career-high) while cracking 40% from three for the second time. His defense isn’t great, but he plays the passing lanes well and gives real effort on that end. Questions about the sustainability of a Garland–Donovan Mitchell backcourt are fair. Questions about Garland’s status as an All-Star level playmaker are not.
35. Jaren Jackson Jr.
Grizzlies C/PF | 22.2 PPG • 5.6 RPG • 1.5 BPG
Jackson, the 2022–23 Defensive Player of the Year, remains one of the league’s elite rim protectors. He’s a menace at power forward and can still shift over against small-ish fives. Injuries derailed the Grizzlies last season, but they free Jackson to spread his offensive wings. He averaged 22-plus for the second straight season and shot a career-best 37.5% from three. Jackson’s numbers may tick down if the Grizz are healthy, but his versatility on both ends is vital for any Memphis success.
34. Tyrese Maxey
76ers PG/SG | 26.3 PPG • 6.1 APG • 1.8 SPG
Maxey’s efficiency numbers tumbled last season, but whatever. Nothing good came out of a disastrous 2024–25 in Philadelphia. Maxey remains one of the NBA’s top young stars, a blurringly fast playmaker who attacks the rim relentlessly. He’s a confident three-point shooter with a savage stepback jumper that makes him hard to guard on any level. Maxey’s not a great on-ball defender, but he’s aggressive in the passing lanes (1.8 steals per game) and quick enough to stay with most guards off the dribble. If Philadelphia can stay healthy this season, it says here Maxey’s efficiency numbers will soar to career-best levels.
33. Damian Lillard
Trail Blazers PG | 24.9 PPG • 7.1 APG • 92.1 FT%
Lillard is part of the old guard now and the Achilles tear he suffered in last season’s playoffs means we may not see him take the floor until the 2026–27 season. But the version of Lillard who played for the Bucks last season is still an offensive engine unto himself. The nine-time All-Star can rain shots from all over the court, both willing and able to launch one of his patented rainbow threes from 30-plus feet with no warning. Defenses must treat Lillard as lethal the moment he takes one step over the half-court line, because if not, he’ll find a way to put the ball in the hoop. Middies, pullups from the top of the arc, a steady supply of trips to the free throw line—Lillard’s got it all in his bag. Now back with the Trail Blazers, Lillard is shifting into a different stage of his career, but he remains one of the most well-rounded scorers in the NBA.
32. Ivica Zubac
Clippers C | 16.8 PPG • 12.6 RPG • 62.8 FG%
Zubac put forth a career effort in Los Angeles last season to demand respect as one of the top rim-running, paint-protecting centers in basketball. The 7-foot big man out of Croatia averaged a career-high in points for the Clippers as he learned, like many centers before, how easy it is to score when James Harden is handling the rock. He constantly finished pick-and-rolls at the rim and showed off post skills when defenses tried guarding him with a smaller player. Defensively is where Zubac showed the most improvement as he finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned his first All-Defensive Team nod with 1.1 blocks a night. His best trait, though, comes on the boards. Zubac pulls down anything in his zip code, ranking fourth in the league with 12.6 rebounds a night. Among the non-superstar centers that dot the NBA, Zubac is as reliable as they come.
31. Jamal Murray
Nuggets PG/SG | 21.4 PPG • 6.0 APG • 39.3 3FG%
If there’s a word to describe Murray, it’s steady. He’s a consistent low 20-point per game scorer (21.4 last season), high 40% shooter (47.4%) with a reliable three-point shot (39.3%). He plays well opposite Nikola Jokić and is a proven playoff performer. The recent talent drain in Denver has put more pressure on Murray, contributing to his struggles in last season’s conference semifinal loss to Oklahoma City. An infusion of veteran depth (Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas) should alleviate some of that.
30. De’Aaron Fox
Spurs PG | 23.5 PPG • 6.3 APG • 1.5 SPG
The Spurs saw enough out of the 17 games Fox played after being acquired from Sacramento—including just five with Victor Wembanyama—to hand the speedy playmaker a four-year, $229 million extension this summer. Fox is sharp in the pick-and-roll and a blur in the open floor and is just a year removed from winning the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award, all of which should help relieve the pressure on Wembanyama. Still, Fox is streaky from the perimeter (31% from three last season) and his assist-to-turnover ratio routinely isn’t great. The pressure will be on Fox to validate that big contract.
29. Kyrie Irving
Mavericks PG/SG | 24.7 PPG • 4.6 APG • 40.1 3FG
Irving’s career revival in Dallas has been startling. He helped the Mavs reach the Finals in 2024 and made the All-Star team last season. Irving remains one of the NBA’s elite shot creators, a wizard off the dribble who can finish with both hands, often with an incredible degree of difficulty. He’s comfortable playing off the ball (as he did with Luka Doncic) or on it (as he did following the trade) and is a reliable 40%-plus three-point shooter. A knee injury suffered at the end of last season will shelve Irving until midway through this one, but if he can rediscover his pre-injury form, the Mavs will be dangerous come playoffs.
28. Bam Adebayo
Heat C/PF | 18.1 PPG • 9.6 RPG • 4.3 APG
Any list of the NBA’s top defenders includes Adebayo, a 6' 9", 255-pound menace quick enough to defend forwards on the perimeter and strong enough to outmuscle bigs in the paint. Adebayo is the linchpin of the Miami defense who has ranked in the top 10 in each of the last five seasons. Adebayo’s offense has leveled off the last few years. He’s still a reliable 18-to-20-point per game scorer and his three-point output is improving. But his field goal percentage dipped to a career low last season (48.5%) and he isn’t more than an average playmaker. Still, Adebayo is the heartbeat of a Heat team that is always in the playoff mix.
27. James Harden
Clippers PG/SG | 22.8 PPG • 5.8 RPG • 8.7 APG
Harden’s career arc will be studied by NBA historians with great wonder in the future. Formerly an all-time great scorer with numerous records in his name, Harden has now made the full transition to one of the game’s very best passers. He dished out the third-most assists in the NBA last season while averaging 8.7 dimes per contest, and his first season in a Clippers uniform resulted in a scoring renaissance on top of that. The 22.8 ppg Harden averaged last season is his highest in years. He doesn’t quite leave defenders in the dust anymore, but Harden is still capable of outmuscling defenders with his broad frame. As the former MVP enters his 17th season in the league, the flaws in his game aren’t likely to disappear, but when it comes to simply producing points, there aren’t many more skilled than Harden.
26. Karl-Anthony Towns
Knicks C/PF | 24.4 PPG • 12.8 RPG • 42.0 3FG%
Towns had a monster first season in New York, averaging three-year highs in scoring (24.4 points per game), field goal percentage (52.6%) and three-point percentage (42%) while pulling down a career-best 12.8 rebounds per game. Criticism of his defense is fair; Towns is a liability in the pick-and-roll and his habit of committing head-scratching fouls was on display in the conference finals. Still, the Knicks don’t get to the conference finals without Towns, who still averaged 24.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in defeat. It will be interesting to see if Towns can rediscover the two-big magic he had in Minnesota with Rudy Gobert with a full season alongside Mitchell Robinson. But at this point, Towns is what he is: an elite offensive player who defensively will never be better than average.
25. Chet Holmgren
Thunder C/PF | 15.0 PPG • 8.0 RPG • 2.2 BPG
As good as Holmgren was last season (15 points, eight rebounds per game on the NBA champion Thunder) there are plenty of signs he can be even better. A nasty hip injury cost Holmgren 50 games, robbing him of the chance to settle into the season. Another year working on his body (Holmgren is a rail-thin 208 pounds) will make him a weapon at center, where his deep bag of offensive moves make him a terror in the half court and open floor. Racking up big numbers will always be challenging in Oklahoma City, but a healthy Holmgren will be in the All-Star mix.
24. Pascal Siakam
Pacers PF | 20.2 PPG • 6.9 RPG • 51.9 FG%
The 30-year-old Siakam’s defining trait has long been steadiness, something that was on full display during the Pacers’ unexpected NBA Finals run. He was the experienced vet on a squad of young bucks and played the role to a T. Indy looked to Siakam to find his own shot when Rick Carlisle’s offense sputtered between breakout transition highlights. The Pacers star is skilled at leveraging his generous wingspan to find ways to score through and around the defense. On the other end, Siakam is a switchable defender and rarely finds himself out of position. He is a consistent presence who can get a bucket when called upon and his durability should not go unnoticed—Siakam has missed six games in the last two seasons. A rock-solid veteran wing whose versatility unlocks plenty of options for his team.
23. Jimmy Butler
Warriors G/F | 17.5 PPG • 5.4 RPG • 5.4 APG
Butler’s 14th season in the NBA was plagued by a combination of injury and dispute with the Heat. The former led to his worst statistical season in over a decade, the latter a trade to the Warriors and a fresh shot at his first championship. Nevertheless, Butler remains one of the league’s best two-way players. Defensively he still boasts some of the best instincts in the NBA, regularly beating his man to their spot and constantly jumping passing lanes. He averaged 1.7 steals in his first 30 games with Golden State. On the other end, Butler is a foul artist, preternaturally gifted at forcing his defender into a compromising position that almost always leads to a bump, whistle and two shots at the line. It’s a tremendous complement to his skills as an inside-the-arc scorer. Turning 36 just before the upcoming season, Butler’s best days stats-wise are behind him. But he can provide plenty of value yet in his role as Stephen Curry’s sidekick.
22. Devin Booker
Suns PG/SG | 25.6 PPG • 7.1 APG • 33.2 3FG%
There are few purer scorers than Booker, a three-level bucket-getter who has averaged 25 points per game in each of the last seven seasons. Booker’s shooting numbers dipped last season—blame it on roster turnover, an evolving role or general dysfunction in the Suns’ 35–47 season—but the 6' 6" guard is too good to let that be anything more than a speed bump. Booker excelled as a playmaker last season (7.1 assists per game) and with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal gone, he will reclaim his role as the offense’s top option. The Suns believe he will: Phoenix tacked two years and $145 million onto Booker’s contract, locking him in until 2030.
21. Paolo Banchero
Magic PF | 25.9 PPG • 7.5 RPG • 4.8 APG
Optimism for Orlando’s 2025–26 season—and there is a lot of optimism—is built on the belief that Banchero is a franchise player. An oblique injury cost Banchero most of the first half of last season. When he returned, he was stellar, averaging 29 points after the All-Star break. Banchero is a 6' 10", 250-pound mismatch, too quick for traditional big men and too strong for smaller wing defenders, able to overwhelm in the paint and operate as a point forward on the perimeter. He isn’t efficient with the three (32% last season), but he isn’t afraid to shoot it either (career-high 5.9 attempts per game), suggesting that there is another level for Banchero to unlock.
20. Jalen Williams
Thunder G/F | 21.6 PPG • 5.3 RPG • 5.1 APG
Here’s a question: How did Williams slip to 12th overall in 2022? Last season was a breakout one for Williams, adding All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors to his résumé. It’s hard to pinpoint a weakness in Williams’s game. He’s efficient from the floor (48.4% last season) and three-point line (36.5%) while continuing to flash impressive playmaking skills (5.1 assists per game). Williams continues to layer new wrinkles to his game, setting him up to be one of the NBA’s top stars for years to come.
19. Evan Mobley
Cavaliers PF | 18.5 PPG • 9.3 RPG • 55.7 FG%
Mobley won his first Defensive Player of the Year award for the Cavaliers last season, and it was a deserving campaign. At only 23 years old, he became one of the youngest players ever to win the award, tying Dwight Howard, Kawhi Leonard, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Alvin Robertson for the honor; not bad company. Mobley did so by averaging 1.6 blocks per game despite playing alongside another elite rim protector in Jarrett Allen. He was one of eight players to defend at least 1,200 shots throughout the season and allowed the lowest shooting percentage among his peers on those shots. A defender like that needs only to be playable offensively to be considered valuable and Mobley grew a lot there in his first season under Kenny Atkinson, showing surprising prowess as an initiator while scoring a career-best 18.5 points per game. As it stands, the young forward is a very productive and talented player; only 24 entering this season, it’s reasonable to believe Mobley has potential yet to be unlocked.
18. Jaylen Brown
Celtics SG/SF | 22.2 PPG • 5.8 RPG • 4.5 APG
Brown is the archetypal two-way star that every general manager in the league dreams of. He averaged 22.2 points per game last season and his rare combination of strength and agility lends him incredible defensive versatility. The All-Star wing can guard every type of player, from the jitterbugs like Stephen Curry to bulldozers like Giannis Antetokounmpo and even centers like Joel Embiid. That same combination of physical traits and athleticism allows for Brown to boast a varied offensive game. Although his three-point numbers went down last season, he remains a true three-level scorer with a feathery touch once he gets within 15 feet. And, of course, there are the posters—no player is safe when Brown spies an open lane to the rim. Parts of his game will be tested like never before when he takes over as the Celtics’ No. 1 option while Jayson Tatum recovers from an Achilles tear this season. But there are not many players capable of impacting the floor on both ends the way Brown can for over 30 minutes a game, night in and night out.
17. Joel Embiid
76ers C | 23.8 PPG • 8.2 RPG • 4.5 APG
Hard to believe it’s been only two years since Embiid raised the MVP trophy. He’s played 58 games in two seasons since then, including just 19 in an injury-ravaged 2024–25. At his best, Embiid is still a force. He’s a load in the low post, unguardable from the elbow and still capable of shooting high 30s from three-point range. Not to mention a volume rebounder and a Defensive Player of the Year–level rim protector. Still, it’s fair to wonder whether Embiid’s body, which has surgical scars from head to toe, will ever let him be that player again.
16. Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers PG/SG | 18.6 PPG • 9.2 APG • 38.8 3FG%
Haliburton has been one of the league’s most entertaining players for years now thanks to a bag so deep it doesn’t appear to have a bottom and an endless highlight reel of creative assists. Beyond the mixtape, he has cultivated a reputation for taking care of the ball at truly elite levels, with a career 4:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Then Haliburton turned in one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history in 2025 and became legend. He hit four game-winning or game-tying shots over four playoff series and provided such theatrics any criticism of his game faded to the background. It was incredible to watch, which made his torn Achilles suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals exceptionally cruel. Haliburton will be sidelined for this season, but his place as one of the league’s most entertaining lead guards was cemented last summer.
15. Kevin Durant
Rockets SF/PF | 26.6 PPG • 6.0 RPG • 43.0 3FG%
At 37, Durant remains one of the NBA’s most efficient scorers, a 50%-plus from the floor, 40%-plus from three, 80%-plus from the free throw line sniper. Durant averaged 26.6 points per game last season for the rudderless Suns, bumping his three-point percentage to 43%, best in any of his 60-plus game seasons. Durant remains a reliable rebounder (6.0), distributor (4.8 assists) and rim protector (1.2 blocks) who eats up minutes (36.5) at multiple positions. While LeBron James is the example of stars shining in their early 40s, Durant is not far behind.
14. Kawhi Leonard
Clippers SF | 21.5 PPG • 5.9 RPG • 41.1 3FG%
When healthy—words that will forever preface any analysis of the ex-Finals MVP—Leonard remains a force. He averaged 21.5 points in 31.9 minutes per game last season, cracking 40% from three for the third straight year. Defensively, Leonard continues to be a straight jacket, able to lock up multiple positions. His troublesome right knee, though, limited him to 37 games, the fifth time in the last six seasons Leonard has played fewer than 60. The Clippers beefed up the frontcourt in the offseason, adding John Collins to take some of the physical pressure off Leonard. If healthy—there’s that word again—Leonard can quickly rejoin the MVP conversation.
13. Anthony Davis
Mavericks PF | 24.7 PPG • 11.6 RPG • 2.2 BPG
Any list of the league’s most dominant bigs still includes Davis. He remains one of the NBA’s top rim protectors, able to defend two positions (even when he hates playing one) and bottle up the paint. Davis has flirted with weaponizing the three but he’s never been efficient (28.2% last season), doing his best work in the mid-post or around the rim. Durability issues will forever dog Davis—he played 51 games last season between Los Angeles and Dallas—but he won’t be taxed as much physically with the Mavs, who have Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford to play center minutes. A healthy Davis will anchor arguably the best defensive front line in the NBA.
12. Jalen Brunson
Knicks PG/SG | 26.0 PPG • 7.3 APG • 38.3 3FG%
Brunson’s relentless scoring ability is at the heart of everything the Knicks do. The superstar point guard averaged 26.0 points and 7.3 assists for New York last season. There isn’t an area from the floor he isn’t deadly from. Brunson shot 64.2% from the restricted area, 44.9% from midrange, 38.3% from three and 82.1% from the free throw line last season. His tenacity in getting to his spots and ability to get his shot off against any defender make for one of the deadliest scoring combinations in basketball. Brunson’s stature makes defense a challenge at times, but his strength is several times his size and his low center of gravity marks it difficult to knock him off-balance on either end. The Knicks star is a deserving perennial MVP candidate, was just named to his second All-NBA team, and at 29 years old is smack in the middle of his prime. Pound-for-pound, there isn’t a more talented scorer in the league.
11. Stephen Curry
Warriors PG | 24.5 PPG • 6.0 APG • 39.7 3FG%
Even entering his 17th season in the NBA, Curry remains the greatest show in basketball. After last summer’s incredible Olympic run cemented his “night night” celebration into international lore, Curry put up 24.5 points and 6.0 assists for the Warriors last season, leading the NBA with 4.4 made three-pointers per game. His status as the greatest shooter the league has ever seen remains steadfast. Whether it’s off the dribble over the outstretched arms of a 7-footer or coming after he sprints through the defense around multiple screens, Curry has never seen a shot he can’t make or wouldn’t take. More than anything, though, there’s a genuine magic in the air when Curry takes the floor; Curry’s history of preposterous shotmaking grants his game a certain mysticism that only the true greats possess. The power of Curry isn’t just his ability to score points in bunches—it’s the ease with which he can leave even the most grizzled, cynical NBA fan in absolute awe every single night.
