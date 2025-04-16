Practice Report: Rockets Prepare for First-Round Matchup with Warriors
The Houston Rockets finally know who they will be playing in the first round, which is a familiar opponent. The Golden State Warriors were able to hold on late as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in their Play-In matchup Tuesday night.
With the Warriors' win, the Rockets will host the Warriors in the last game of the evening on Sunday. Both games, one and two, will be late-night contests starting at 8:30. Coming into the season, the Warriors had dominated the matchup with the Rockets over the last decade.
The Warriors had won 15 straight over the Rockets before Houston broke the streak during the NBA Cup. The Rockets also ended a long losing streak on the road against the Warriors as they dominated their last matchup of the regular season.
However, another streak is still intact in playoff matchups. The Rockets have faced the Warriors four times in the playoffs and have lost all four meetings. The four playoff matchups have all happened in the last decade as the Rockets battled the Warriors throughout James Harden's tenure with the Rockets.
Even though the chances the Rockets would face the Warriors seemed to be a long shot just a week ago, somehow it always seemed the Rockets would have to play the Warriors in the first round. No better way for the Rockets to signify to the entire NBA that they have arrived than defeating the Warriors in the playoffs.
The Rockets held their first practice of the week on Wednesday as they prepare for their first-round matchup with the Warriors. After practice, we heard from Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka if the double-big lineup would still be utilized, considering that the Warriors use multiple screens each play to get their shooters open, specifically Steph Curry.
“What we want to do is obviously impose our will on the glass with our big lineup which we have done and it’s no different with them.”
Udoka also talked about how the team is ready to handle the physicality of the playoffs specifically from players like Draymond Green.
Jabari Smith has talked all season about how comfortable he is playing center in a small-ball lineup. Rockets on SI asked Smith how much he is looking forward to playing that position in the playoffs.
Fred VanVleet also spoke with the media and said he isn't concerned about the Rockets past failures against the Warriors in the playoffs because none of the young players have ever faced the Warriors.
The Rockets will have plenty of time to prepare for the Warriors, as this is the last game of the playoff-opening weekend.