Preseason Starts Tonight for Rockets, But Don't Read too Much Into the Results
The Houston Rockets have had the most interesting and active offseason of any team in the NBA. Following a tough seven-game loss to the Golden State Warriors in their first playoff appearance since 2020, the Rockets recognized the need for change.
Jalen Green was the player who kicked off the rebuilding era for the Rockets in 2021. Green was the first pick after the Rockets traded franchise star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Green had an up-and-down career with the Rockets, but despite some inconsistent play, Green was the Rockets' leading scorer during his four seasons with the team.
In a move that Rafael Stone said had more to do with acquiring a player like Kevin Durant than an indictment of Green, the Rockets sent their 2021 second overall pick to the Phoenix Suns for the former MVP. The Rockets also sent out Dillon Brooks in the same trade. The Rockets replaced Brooks with former Los Angeles Laker Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Rockets also brought back a familiar face in Clint Capela, who signed a free agent deal to return to the franchise that first drafted him a decade ago. The Rockets have been practicing all week during their 2025 training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The Rockets also were dealt a major blow with the potential season-ending injury to Fred VanVleet right before the start of training camp so it is safe to say it has been an active offseason for the team.
Monday night, the Rockets and their fans will get to see the team on the court for the first time this season as the Rockets host the Atlanta Hawks. Although exciting, people should not overreact to anything that happens during this year's preseason.
The Rockets will not reveal too much during the preseason
Like most teams, the Rockets will take a cautious approach when it comes to the preseason. The Rockets will try to implement in new plays for players like Durant and Capela but at the same time not giving away too much as the regular season opener is right around the corner.
Udoka also mentioned during training camp that the starters will only play in half of the four games, as Udoka not only wants to rest his leading rotational players but also wants to give players like JD Davison, who will be fighting for a roster spot, a chance to show what he can do before the start of the regular season.
That is why the results from the four preseason games are almost irrelevant, as most teams will be holding back on the plays they call and the players that see the court. The Rockets' primary goal this preseason is to get everyone on the court and to have everyone make it through the four games healthy and ready for the season opener in Oklahoma City against the defending NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Oct. 21.