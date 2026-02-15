Why Kevin Durant Feels Younger with the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets currently sit fourth in the Western Conference at the All-Star break with a 33-20 record. If you just look at that mark, you would think it has been a relatively successful season so far.

The fact that it has not been an easy year for the Rockets, dealing with multiple key injuries to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, that clearly hinder their chances to truly be top contenders.

Anything is possible, but the reason why the Rockets are even in this position is simply two words: Kevin Durant. The superstar forward has shown why he’s one of the greatest scorers this game has ever seen. It’s been almost close to two decades for Durant in the NBA, and the points keep on flowing.

He’s been special this season, and even that would be an understatement. The Rockets initially traded for Durant to be someone who could be a reliable scorer to close out games and lead the team with championship experience. He’s had to do that and more. Houston’s lack of a point guard has forced more responsibility onto Durant, and he has had to carry the offense at times.

KD faces relentless double teams, and while he has struggled with just over three turnovers per game, the winning impact he has provided has been immense. While it has been incredible to watch, the Rockets would preferably not want it to be like this.

The good news is that Durant’s energy or love for the game has not diminished in the slightest.

Durant Still Feels Fresh

Feb 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives with the ball on a fast break during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Durant joined the Up and Adams Show with host Kay Adams on FanDuel TV a couple of weeks ago, and he always manages to give some interesting answers during his interviews. KD is one of the more honest and entertaining players to interview in the league.

Adams asked Durant what year he feels like he’s in. KD said year five.

“I’m still excited to get up and go to the gym and play ball, work on my game, go travel. I’m just excited about the whole process. Every day I wake up, it’s really fulfilling knowing I get to do this every day,” Durant said.

While the Rockets would not want this from a veteran leader now in his 19th season, Durant averages 36.7 minutes per game, which is third in the NBA. KD averages 25.8 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is shooting 51% from the field and 40% from three, along with 88% from the free throw line. He is still basically hitting the coveted 50-40-90 mark at age 37.

Durant was selected as an All-Star reserve for Team USA this year for his efforts and now has 16 All-Star selections, which is fourth most all-time. He has now crossed over 1000 20-point games in his career as well.

The four-time scoring champion mentioned in an interview with Hakeem Olajuwon that being with the Rockets reminds him of a college atmosphere, and with the University of Texas down the road, he remembers his times as an 18 and 19-year-old more.

Durant has 18 games with 30+ points in his career, and that is sixth in the NBA. Houston would like to take full advantage of another All-Star reason for Durant, but it would be difficult unless VanVleet returns. A report came out that the Rockets wouldn’t even trade for Durant if they’d have known about the injuries beforehand. Either way, he’ll always give the Rockets a chance to win any game.

It will be interesting to see how he does in the All-Star game after calling out the international stars for their lack of effort in the All-Star game.