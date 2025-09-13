Prominent Analyst Cites Rockets' Alperen Sengun as Top-Five Center
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has easily become one of the better young players in the league, in a relatively short amount of time. He nearly became an All-Star in this third season, nabbing over a million votes, while averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and five assists.
It was just his second season as a starter.
In 2024-25, Sengun helped the Rockets jump from 11th in the Western Conference to second overall, making an 11 win improvement in the process. Sengun finished second on the Rockets in scoring and assists (19.1 points and 4.9 assists), while leading Houston with 10.3 rebounds.
This time around, he made the All-Star team. But he narrowly missed the All-NBA team.
In the postseason, Sengun averaged 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, despite facing the primary defensive matchup of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green -- easily one of the best defenders the league has ever seen.
Certainly one of the best defenders of the last decade.
Sengun followed that postseason performance up with an astounding 2025 EuroLeague display, putting Turkey on his back all the way to the Semifinal round against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.
Furthermore, Sengun and Turkey have an opportunity to medal for the first time since 2001.
Sengun has averaged 21.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game and posted a historic triple-double against Poland, becoming one of just six players in EuroBasket history to pull off the feat.
Heading into 2025-26, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins cited Sengun as a top-five big man in the NBA. on NBA Today.
"It starts with Baby Jokic. He is a top-five big in the NBA.
Not just because of the points. Not just because of the rebounds and the assists. But he actually plays defense at a high level.
Watch and see how great he is in the pick-and-roll, as far as him hedging out, his traps. Being able to switch one through five and slide those damn puppies. Alperen Sengun is the real deal.
It's a reason why we have the Rockets so high, as far as being championship contenders. In my eyes, they are right there under OKC, knocking at the door.
And a big reason, not just because of KD and Amen Thompson, it's because they have a top-five big in the league in Baby Jokic with Alperen Sengun."
The ranking shouldn't exactly be a surprise, as Sengun was ranked as the fourth-best center earlier in the summer.
The real surprise here is that someone is giving Sengun credit for his defensive ability, as that doesn't typically happen.