Respect the Vets: Rockets' Older Players Making Their Mark
In the aftermath of one of the biggest wins of the Houston Rockets’ season against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s appropriate to reflect on the huge leap the team has taken thus far. While the internal improvement of some of their young players has played a factor, where would this team be without the likes of their battle-tested veterans?
Their impact can’t be overlooked, as players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks play a large role in their success. Even fringe rotation players like Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday have had moments throughout the season for the Rockets. These veterans provide a steadying force and leadership for a team filled with energetic youth.
Their most recent game is a testament to the impact of Houston’s lead veterans, VanVleet and Brooks.
The game against the Thunder was indeed a test as the Rockets looked to defend their homecourt in a rematch against the West’s number one seed.
VanVleet and Brooks were integral parts of what turned out to be an electric victory for Houston. Each player had their turn in the clutch, making necessary plays for the Rockets to take and hold on to a lead. VanVleet splashed a miracle three-point attempt with about a minute and a half to go to take a three-point lead. Dillon Brooks finished off another near miracle play in the final minute of the game, just beating the buzzer on a mid-range shot after a seated assist from Alperen Şengün.
It’s worth noting that both of those important plays came from assists by one of the team’s young stars as Jalen Green delivered the late pass to VanVleet before the deep.
Bomb.
But as they’ve done all season, the vets came through for the young guns and paid off their trust.
VanVleet has played a leadership role for the Rockets on the offensive end. He takes care of the ball at one of the best rates in the league with a 5.0 assist-to-turnover rate. He helps keep the team organized on that side of the ball, and is one of the best passers in pick-and-roll sets.
Brooks is a defensive leader, commanding a platoon featuring defensive stalwarts Tari Eason and Amen Thompson. He’s one of the top 25 defenders in the NBA with a defensive rating of 109.7 .
The Rockets have the third ranked defense in the league. That’s a big reason for Houston’s standings in the Western Conference. They’re just outside of the top ten in offense as well.
The veterans have supported a lot of that success this season, especially Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. They move between leading and supporting roles seamlessly, depending on how the young players are playing.
As the youth improves this season, their veterans will be there to support their efforts.
