Rockets' Alperen Sengun Compares Playing Basketball In Europe Compared To America
The Houston Rockets have a strong young core -- headlined by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, both of which are up for max rookie contract extensions -- as they continue to usher into a new era.
The two aforementioned young players kicked off the youth movement in Houston. Green was a high lottery pick, so his production doesn't come as too much of a surprise. He was an incredible prospect with plenty of upside.
Sengun, on the other hand, was selected just after the lottery with pick No. 16 after trading with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the selection. He played his rookie season at 19-years-old and his game seemed raw, and it's now beginning to pan out as he's a fringe All-Star in the league.
Some young European players -- such as Luka Doncic -- entered the NBA league-ready because he played professional basketball at a young age. He's on record saying scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe, which seems to be a decently common claim.
Sengun, who is heading into his fourth season with the Rockets and in the league, had the opposite take, though, as he said in a recent interview.
"Before you go to the NBA, you think, LeBron scores 50, an unknown player scores 50. You think it’s easier to score there. But when you get there, it’s not like that. I used to say the same, 'Europe is harder, America is easier.' But when you go there, you see it. Here, there are more set plays. There, it’s more one-on-one and fast break plays," Sengun said.
Whether easier or more difficult, Sengun's offensive game is coming along nicely as the Rockets could frame their offensive scheme around him, should they choose to do so. He'll want to continue proving such as he's in the market for a rookie max contract extension, which he's currently eligible for, though it'll likely come next offseason.
