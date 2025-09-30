Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason Illustrate Polarity of Player Rankings
Player rankings and team rankings have long been a source of division and polarity. For starters, the criteria is rarely established by the content creator.
It usually boils down to a matter of one person's opinion, which inherently creates a bias.
And if they have an anti-bias, it typically shows, based on the placements.
Again, it's all just a matter of preference. And no one is there to challenge that person's opinion. It's similar to video game ratings, a la Madden or NBA 2K.
The players certainly take note, however. Some players speak out when they feel slighted, opting to use it as motivation.
Others disregard them altogether, for reasons cited above.
This contrast was put on display by the Houston Rockets on Media Day, which was held Monday.
Rockets fourth-year forward Tari Eason, who was omitted from ESPN's recently concocted Top 100 list, spoke out about feeling slighted and took the opportunity to explain why he felt he was snubbed.
"There was a list that came out of the top 100 players and I wasn't on it. I believe I'm a top 100 player in the NBA. I think my numbers speak for that.
I think the things and the numbers I've put up in the minutes that I've shown that I'm a top 100 player.
If you dont believe that then I guess you could just compare it to somebody else averaging what I'm averaging in the time that I'm at. I think my numbers match up pretty well."
Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun, who did make the list -- ranking 25th -- made it clear that he wasn't moved or phased with the list, one way or another.
"I don't care about those rankings. It's always different stuff.
I think we should let our games talk. I don't care about what they're ranking us. We have so many, I think, top 10 players on this team. I just believe that.
I don't care about that stuff going on out there."
This was a very refreshing and endearing response by Sengun. And further proof of him being a good teammate.
And also proof of him having great situational awareness, as he had the wherewithal to downplay his rank on the list, when many (and most) of his teammates didn't make the cut.
Imagine if he had taken a different approach and gloated or bragged about being named a top 25 player in the league.
Him dismissing the list altogether surely puts Eason at ease.