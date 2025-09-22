Rockets' Amen Thompson Predicted to Take All-Star Leap This Season
The Houston Rockets face a daunting task of one-upping their 2024-25 campaign that saw them win 52 games. It's always harder the second time around.
The target is on their back now.
They won't be catching anyone by surprise.
But they also aren't content with last year's finish -- a first round flame out is far from any team's goal. Adding Kevin Durant is certainly one way to ensure improvement, especially for a lower than usual cost of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and just one lottery pick.
(Which is still insane, by the way).
The Rockets' young nucleus is still intact, which isn't typically the case after acquiring a marquee superstar of Durant's caliber. But the Phoenix Suns didn't have any leverage, as the league knew they had to hit the reset button.
They were never going to get back what they paid for the future Hall of Famer (Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and five first-round picks).
But although Houston pulled off the blockbuster deal, they'll still need more, if they want to really challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder, who just won the title and were able to keep all of their pieces.
The Rockets will need continued growth and development from their young guys, especially Amen Thompson, who is already one of the better players at his position, despite still being very raw.
The former fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was listed as a player who could take an All-Star leap this season, by NBA writer Christopher Kline.
"It's impossible to definitively pinpoint the "best" athlete in the NBA, but the label might as well belong to Thompson. Thompson just sort of glides across space and time, changing direction and elevation as effortlessly as one of those cool mountain goats.
He's a genuinely brilliant passer. His live-dribble, split-second reads are patently absurd. He's the best rebounder for his position in the NBA. He has a robust finishing package at the rim, whether he's just touching the heavens for a dunk or hanging midair and contorting his frame for a finesse layup. All that's really missing in the 3-point shot, but it doesn't seem like he needs it. Any shooting development will just be gravy.
An All-Star bid seems well within reach."
Thompson's primary position prior to joining the Rockets was point guard, however, Rockets coach Ime Udoka has opted to use him as more of a wing thus far, taking advantage of his athleticism around the rim and mitigating his inability to shoot thus far.
The writer references Thompson's offensive gifts more than anything else, but his defense is easily his best trait. At least as of now.
He's already become of the league's five best defenders, in part because of his athleticism and long frame. He can essentially defend one through five on the court.
With Durant in the fold, Thompson could very well become not only an All-Star, but possibly even an All-NBA player.