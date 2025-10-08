Rockets' Amen Thompson Projected to Start at Point Guard
When Amen Thompson was navigating his first season in the NBA, many Houston Rockets were begging for the 6-foot-7 wing to start. Drafted No. 4 overall in 2023, there was a lot to like about his rookie year, and he's only built upon that since.
The 2024-25 season was when Thompson really got time to shine. After Jabari Smith Jr. was sidelined due to a hand injury, Thompson boosted his numbers to 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks across 69 games. He was the focal point of a defense that ranked top five in the league as Houston soared to the top of the Western Conference.
Now, as we enter year three of Thompson's career, there are even more responsibilities placed on his shoulders. Fred VanVleet, the Rockets' veteran floor general, is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, causing fans to wonder who would be the starting point guard for a team with title aspirations.
Law Murray of The Athletic recently ranked all 30 teams' rotations heading into the 2025-26 season, and Thompson was projected to be at the one for Houston. Reed Sheppard, another candidate for the starting job, was ranked among shooting guards.
Thompson was ranked 16th at his position, one spot under Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) and Jrue Holiday (Portland Trail Blazers).
"Amen Thompson wasn’t going to be counted on as Houston’s primary ball handler until Fred VanVleet’s injury, but the Rockets should be leaning on Thompson as a point guard going forward, especially to minimize Thompson’s lack of shooting," Murray wrote.
As a wing, the 22-year-old was a good distributor for the Rockets last season. He's a Swiss Army knife, playing multiple roles on both sides of the floor while showing his biggest strengths on defense.
With Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun being the primary scoring options, Thompson won't bear so many bucket-getting responsibilities, but he'll have to be able to play make for Houston's offense to take the next step.
Last season, offense was what kept the Rockets from getting past the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Houston's former star, Jalen Green, was easily targeted by the Warriors' defense and suffered because of it. VanVleet, ironically, was the one who stepped up in the scoring department through the back half of the series.
Now, it's on Thompson to be the two-way facilitator Houston needs. VanVleet's experience and distribution will be missed, but the Rockets are still title contenders. Their season will ride on how they fill the void at point guard.