Rockets' Biggest Threats for an NBA Championship This Season
No team has gained more hype this NBA offseason than the Houston Rockets. While many organizations have made moves this summer, the Rockets started the offseason with a major splash, and have continued to get better and gain steam as a title contender for the 2025-26 season.
Houston made a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, joining a young core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and others. General manager Rafael Stone also brought in veterans such as Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith, ultimately making his team one of the best in the Western Conference.
While there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Rockets, they have plenty of teams in contention for a title as well. Who are the three teams that pose the biggest threat to Houston's championship aspirations?
Denver Nuggets
While the Nuggets didn't acquire a star this offseason, they re-tooled the roster to become one of the deepest in the league. They now boast a legitimate nine-man rotation, spearheaded by former champions Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Denver has the championship pedigree, and with a polished look under head coach David Adelman, it could give the Rockets a serious run for their money. Don't forget that the Nuggets took the eventual-champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals.
New York Knicks
The Knicks are more of a threat to the Rockets if the two meet up in the final series of the season. If Houston ends up making it out of a tough West, they are the most likely to meet them down the road.
New York is hungry after a disappointing season. The team lost to the Indiana Pacers once again, this time in the Eastern Conference Finals. The organization had an offseason similar to the Nuggets, bringing in a new full-time head coach and increasing the depth around its stars.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are a deadly offensive duo, while key defenders OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges should make it tough for wings to score. Again, the Knicks are only a threat to the Rockets if the two meet up in the NBA Finals, but when looking at a weak Eastern Conference, they seem like the team to beat moving forward.
Oklahoma City Thunder
No surprise here, the Thunder have the potential to become the next NBA dynasty after what they did last season. A 68-14 regular season saw them run through the entire league, and while things got tough in the playoffs, they rose to the occasion despite being so young.
The core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren is here to stay, and Oklahoma City can still operate under the apron levels by rotating role players in and out of the organization to stay on top. The team has the blueprint to be successful for years to come, and for the Rockets, this is the squad that most stands in their way of a ring.