The Rockets One Of Few Western Teams Without Specialist Shooters

The main weakness for the Houston Rockets has always been their inability to punish teams that concede open three-point shots to Houston's shooters. The Rockets haven't consistently take advantage of those opportunities, leading to some losses against other teams that do have a stronger three-point element to their game.

Without quality shooting, the Rockets have little chance to beat any team, but especially not fellow Western Conference competitors that all employ at least one high-volume three-point specialist.

Kevin Durant is the team's best deep range shooter, but he is also the team's best scorer. The only other team with a similar makeup is the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by last year's top shooter in Anthony Edwards.

It's no surprise that the Timberwolves and the Rockets have had the highest variance of performance throughout the season, sometimes stepping up against top competition, and other times wilting to lesser competition.

To truly round out a team, the best players must be able to outlet to other players when they are doubled or pressured. The best way to relieve pressure is by other players making shots at a high rate. If there's no quality outlet, opposing teams can double with impunity.

Reed Sheppard is one of the only other players on the Rockets that can relive pressure on Durant with his shooting. However, Sheppard also must be counted on for his ball handling to with stand on-ball pressure. He is one of the only players on the squad with legitimate point guard skills, and the Rockets have been taking advantage of those skills by putting the ball in his hands more often.

Other players tauted as shooters have fallen off drastically throughout the season. Jabari Smith Jr. has become a more consistent scorer overall, but his three-point shot is still just around league average. Considering his draft report out of college, that's a far cry from his stretch-five billing he recieved during college.

Tari Eason started off hot, but his shooting always seemed to be a little unsustainable. However, the low marks are much lower than anyone could have expected, and it's hard to know how his shooting will balance out when the playoffs begin.

Dorian Finney-Smith has never provided the level of shooting he was supposed to, and the rest of the team never had shooting in their scouting report.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets have found some roster construction success by surrounding their best players with shooters. Luka Doncic can outlet to Luke Kennard; Nikola Jokic can outlet to Jamal Murray; these players are vital to the team's overall offense and create space for their top players.

Without that element, the Rockets may be behind the rest of the field and could have a difficult time navigating through the first-round of the postseason.