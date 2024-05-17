Rockets Draft: Alex Sarr Aims To Become Next Frenchman Great
Amen Thompson could not wait until Jan. 1 when the Houston Rockets welcomed the Detroit Pistons to the Toyota Center. The game marked the first time Amen played against his twin brother Ausar on an NBA level. However, their first meeting in the league also coincided with Amen seeking a revenge game nearly two years in the making.
During their first year as prospects of OverTime Elite, Amen's Team OTE dropped their three-game championship series to Ausar and Team Elite during the 2021-22 season. Amen was successful at getting his revenge, as the Rockets swept the Pistons during their two-game regular-season series.
During Amen's second season with the Rockets, he will get a chance to revenge his OverTime Elite championship defeat against Alex Sarr, who played alongside Ausar as a member of Team Elite.
Sarr is entering the league as the projected No. 1 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. His selection could mark the second Frenchman taking the helm as the league's top rookie prospect, joining reigning Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
"There is a lot of talent in France," Sarr told reporters at the NBA Combine in Chicago. "Just seeing all of these young guys getting to the NBA, just like me, it shows the place where basketball is in France. The French league is growing. Everything is growing around French basketball as of now."
Sarr describes himself as a versatile big man who can play inside-out. He became a prominent prospect during his one-year stint with the NBL's Perth Wildcats in Australia.
He joined the league after departing OverTime Elite ahead of the 2023-24 season. Sarr felt joining the Australian league was the best option for getting accustomed to the physicality and established skill set that he would face on an NBA level.
Against stiffer competition, Sarr averaged 9.4 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field in 27 games. However, the 7-foot-1 big man made a name for himself as a substantial defender who averaged 1.5 blocks.
His best game of the season took place during the Wildcats' victory over the South East Melbourne Phoenix. Sarr led the team to a 103-91 win with a career-best 18 points and five blocks, a testament to the physicality Sarr yearned for while playing for OverTime Elite.
"I've already played my first professional year," Sarr said. "I already know what it takes to be a pro. I know what it takes to be around pros, to be in away games in a hostile environment."
With the Rockets holding the No. 3 pick and the Pistons, despite finishing with the league's worst record at 14-68, falling to the No. 5 selection, both Amen and Ausar will likely miss out on the chance to play alongside Sarr in the NBA.
He will likely begin his career with the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1975. Sarr's selection will give him a chance to return to Atlanta, where he began building the foundation of his career during his two-year tenure playing for OTE.
Amen put on a show while seeking revenge against his brother during their rookie season. As a second-year prospect, Amen will do the same against Sarr, especially considering that one of their two regular-season meetings could take place in the same city where the projected top pick became an OverTime Elite champion alongside Ausar.
"I am a competitor — I want to be first in everything that I do," Sarr said. "I think I am the best player in the draft."
