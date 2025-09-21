Rockets Fan Favorite Challenges Newly Acquired Superstar
Patrick Beverley was a gritty, no-nonsense player. Pest and irritant are two other words that come to mind.
The type of player that you'd love on your team but hate to face. A non-scorer who understands his role and plays it well.
Sure, he averaged double figures in scoring in essentially four seasons, but it's not like you'd expect him to light up the scoreboard on a nightly basis.
There's a difference between a 9.9 point scorer and a 29.9 point scorer.
Beverley was instead a selfless player who didn’t back down from any defensive assignment. And he wasn't afraid to let you know when he'd shut you down, after the fact.
Beverley hasn't played in the NBA since the 2023-24 season, as he opted to play overseas instead, for a significantly better pay day.
Beverley's NBA career is certainly winding down, although he came close to joining the Houston Rockets this summer, according to his own reporting.
He's shifted gears into a media career, particularly podcasting. Unsurprisingly, he's not been afraid to call players out.
That's his personality. Sometimes he takes it too far, however. Again, that's his personality.
His latest jab and/or beef involves Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young. Beverley responded to a tweet asking why NBA players don't take the All-Star game seriously, prompting Young -- a four-time All-Star to tell him to relax and allow the All-Stars to speak for themselves.
Beverley responded on the Pat Bev Pod.
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that.
He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
Newly-acquired Rockets forward Kevin Durant took to social media to tell Beverley much of the same as Young, noting that Beverley is taking it too far.
"Aye. This shit gettin outta hand man. Cmon Pat you sound delusional brother."
Beverley responded, challenging Durant to a one-on-one conversation.
"Perspective you Def should know about that. I’m in The H if u wanna chat ❤️LuvGang"
Durant never responded, and rightfully so. The whole thing is silly. Beverley isn't on the same level as Young.
That's clear.
Even if he says he believes otherwise. There's not a legitimate argument here.
Durant is right. This is delusional.