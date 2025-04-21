Rockets Get a Rude Awakening in Postseason Opener
The Houston Rockets' introduction to the postseason did not get off to the start they were hoping for against the Golden State Warriors. The defense struggled to contain Stephen Curry, and the offense struggled to create many open shots. The Rockets attempted to play physical, and the Warriors returned the favor with the combination of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Some of the young players on the Rockets saw what it means for a top player to reach another gear in the postseason.
Alperen Sengun understands what it means to level up in the playoffs, scoring 26 points with three steals and nine rebounds in Game 1. The Rockets depended on his versatility and ability to create open shots for himself and his teammates. The Rockets had no backup when the Warriors successfully stopped actions with Sengun.
Jalen Green is the logical second option on offense, but he had a rough shooting night and was ineffective against Golden State's pressure.
Green snatched down eight rebounds and only turned the ball over once. So while the shooting and offensive part of his game didn't look great, he's still showing his value as an all-around player. The issue is, Houston needs Green to score. He must be better at finishing through contact, making shots on the perimeter, and nailing some of his shots off the dribble. Making just three shots in 15 attempts is an unacceptable rate.
Fred VanVleet had an unfortunate first game against the Warriors, shooting at an abysmal rate with just four made shots in 19 attempts. VanVleet had the highest volume of shots in game one. While he is the most postseason-experienced regular rotation player in Houston, he may have gone overboard trying to will the Rockets back into the game. Houston needs offensive aggression, but not at the expense of efficiency.
The whole team must be more efficient moving forward. The Rockets shot below their season average from 3-point range, the field, and the free-throw line. Houston shot just 55 percent from the charity stripe, a rate that won't succeed against Golden State's efficient offense.
Houston's young players outside of Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. were overwhelmed by the moment, and the Rockets couldn't find consistent scoring against Golden State's defense. The Rockets can still make this a competitive series by winning the next game at home, but they got a shocking wake-up call to start the playoffs.