Rockets in Best Position Following Failed Pursuit of Nets' Mikal Bridges
General manager Rafael Stone made an interesting decision to stand pat and not make a deal at the NBA trade deadline in February. The Houston Rockets were in the middle of several trade rumors, including one with the Brooklyn Nets.
According to several reports, the Rockets were interested in landing two-way prospect Mikal Bridges. The Nets refused to depart from their starting two-guard despite Houston's strong offer. The Rockets deal included Jalen Green and a handful of draft assets, which included the pick that landed No. 3 overall during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, per Kelly Iko The Athletic.
Although the failed trade attempt for Bridges appeared to be a missed opportunity at the time, three months later, the Rockets are in a better situation because they did not land the deal.
Not only did landing a top-3 pick give the Rockets more flexibility. But by keeping Green, the Rockets were able to maintain one of their core foundational pieces.
Green averaged 24.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field during the final 18 games of the season. He also finished the season with two 40-point performances. Green's play in March nearly led the Rockets to the play-in tournament, given that Houston posted a 13-2 record during the month.
By not making the trade, the Rockets could add another vital prospect who can establish themselves as one of Houston's cornerstones, whether Stone keeps the lottery pick or not.
"I think the top of this draft is strong," Stone said Sunday afternoon following the Draft Lottery. "I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
