Rockets' Kevin Durant Predicted to Play Three More Years, Retire in 2028
The NBA, as we know it, will look drastically different in the next handful of years. LeBron James, the league's iron man, will eventually hang up his sneakers and walk away from the game.
Although that seems like an impossible proposition. The man has quite literally been around forever.
Ditto for Stephen Curry. And James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
And Kevin Durant, who just got traded to the Houston Rockets.
It's inevitable. Father time has never lost, and each of these players have given us great careers.
But exactly how much longer will Durant play? After all, he could be the missing piece that takes Houston over the top.
Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar predicts the future Hall of Fame forward to walk away in 2028.
"Kevin Durant's likely final season, which we anticipate to be in 2027-28, will mark the end of a career defined by pure scoring brilliance. At nearly 7 feet tall with guard-like skills, Durant has been one of the most unguardable players in league history.
With the Houston Rockets, we predict Durant will play out 2025-26 at a high level and then sign a two-year, team-friendly deal before retiring. In that case, his farewell tour would highlight his two championships, MVP honors, and countless unforgettable scoring outbursts that left fans and defenders alike in awe. Hopefully, he will have a third ring by then.
Some might disagree with his team-hopping and even his decision to join the Golden State Warriors, but we can't deny his greatness. Even Durant's contributions to Team USA and the global growth of basketball can't be ignored."
Based on this prediction, Durant would walk away from the sport shortly before his 40th birthday, turning in 21 years to the sport. The Rockets would surely be happy with three years of Durant playing at the level he played in 2024-25 --26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, 52.7 percent from the field, 43 percent from three, 83.9 percent from the foul line, and 64.2 percent true shooting.
The real barometer for whether the trade was a success will hinge on his ability to remain healthy, as Durant has only played 75 games once in the last six seasons.
But regardless, adding Durant is a no-brainer. Especially for a package that was essentially pennies on the dollar.