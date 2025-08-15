Rockets' Lack of Back-to-Backs Early Could Help Them Get Off to Fast Start
The 2025-26 full schedule was released on Thursday as all 30 teams now know who and when they will be playing for at least 80 of the 82 games, with two games still to be determined after the NBA Cup Group play. That means we know most of the Houston Rockets' 2025-26 schedule.
We already knew the time and date of some of the Rockets' games, as the NBA has released that information over the last week. New broke about a week ago that the Rockets would be one of the four teams playing on the opening night of the NBA season and also playing on Christmas night. Looking at the full schedule, a few things do stand out, and one in particular should help them early in the season.
The Rockets' Lack of Back-to-Backs Early Should Help Them Get Out to a Fast Start
When looking at the schedule, the Rockets' first ten games appear to have at least one winnable game on paper. Another part of the schedule that is interesting is the first matchup against Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 24, as you have to believe Green and Dillon Brooks have that date circled on their calendar.
However, one detail stood out the most, and that was the lack of back-to-back games to start the season. From the beginning of the season to Jan. 15, the Rockets only have two back-to-backs. They only have one for the 2025 portion of their season, and that is not until Dec. 5-6. The next back-to-back is not until Jan. 15-16.
Even the first back-to-back games are not the usual situation. A good amount of back-to-backs usually are on the road, but in this case, the Rockets start at home in Jalen Green's first game back in Houston as a Phoenix Sun, and then they travel only an hour down the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to back-to-backs, you won't get a better situation than that.
The lack of early back-to-back matchups helps the Rockets because of players like Kevin Durant, Steven Adams, and even Fred VanVleet. Even though the Rockets are still a reasonably young team, they have started to shift to more of a veteran-led team, a shift that has been underway for the past few years.
Last season, the Rockets took a cautious approach to Steven Adams and Tari Eason, who both were recovering from injuries that occurred the previous season. Neither player played both games of back-to-backs, and in the case of Adams, that might be the same approach this upcoming season. Given the lack of back-to-backs early in the season, we might see more of Adams to start, although the Rockets may still choose to sit him out some games, especially with Clint Capela on the roster.
Durant will be turning 37 at the end of September and has dealt with a multitude of injuries over the last several seasons, including multiple ankle injuries, with one happening at the end of last season that ended his season early. With the lack of back-to-backs to deal with early, it will only help the Rockets manage the minutes of their older players.
That should also help the Rockets get off to a fast start to the 2025-26 season. With all the competition in the Western Conference, as in most years, it will probably come down to the last couple of weeks as far as who will have home court advantage. In total, the Rockets have 14 back-to-backs, but having more time off between games to start the season should help the Rockets come out of the gate as one of the best teams record-wise to start the season.