Rockets' Offense Clicks Once Again in Win Over Spurs
The Houston Rockets came away with their second straight win last night against the San Antonio Spurs, 127-100. In their third matchup against San Antonio, Houston played efficient basketball, and now moves to 5-3 on the season.
The night was highlighted by a major game from point guard Fred VanVleet. The second-year Rocket was struggling to start the season, but looked the opposite last night. VanVleet shot 11-for-12 from the field and 1-for-2 from deep to end with 21 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Not to mention, his defense was elite, preventing Chris Paul from doing any serious damage.
It's also important to note that, although it wasn't a monster night, Alperen Sengun was extremely efficient for Houston and was just about everywhere on the floor. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks. He did it all in just 24 minutes, another situation in which he produces but isn't given nearly as much team as he got last season — nevertheless, still a great performance.
As a team, the Rockets shot 56.3% from the field and 37.0% from deep. After a win against the New York Knicks on Monday, creating a streak is a great sign for a young team trying to find its way to start the 2024-25 season.
It's a long season, but Houston now enters their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow with serious momentum. The Rockets struggled on offense in their first few games, but are starting to find a rhythm now.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.