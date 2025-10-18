Rockets Practice Report: Houston Prepares for the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Houston Rockets concluded their 2025 preseason with a 4-0 record after their 133-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were able to see every active player on their roster through the four preseason games, including a dress rehearsal game in game three, where Ime Udoka went with his expected regular rotation.
The Rockets have had a busy offseason as they traded future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant and brought in several free agents, including a reunion with Clint Capela. This preseason has been about building chemistry with the newest Rockets, but also figuring out the starting lineup for opening night
The Rockets, for the first time since 2017, will play on the opening night of the NBA season. Just as they did in 2017 when playing the Golden State Warriors on their ring night, they will again face another team receiving their championship rings, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Rockets will have three days in between the last preseason game and the opening of their season, so the Rockets wanted to take advantage of that time by holding a practice Saturday afternoon. Udoka and Kevin Durant spoke to the media after practice today.
The Rockets started their jumbo lineup in game three, which Udoka stated would be their dress rehearsal game. Udoka was asked if the team was able to accomplish everything he wanted them to accomplish this preseason, and Udoka mentioned he wanted to see the small-ball lineup more.
“I think small ball with either Jabari or KD at the four and the five, something we didn’t see a ton but we've seen it in the past and know what to expect from that.”
Durant, of course, was also part of that lineup and has talked about before how he has never played with a lineup with that much size and how different it was. Rockets on SI asked Durant if he prefers one lineup over the other and if one lineup or the other changes his overall approach.
“I just try to adapt to anything, so it doesn’t matter what lineups go out there, I trust the coach and the coaching staff to maximize every player.”
Durant also talked about how, besides team goals, he has individual goals. Durant says he goes into every season not wanting to miss a shot. That may seem irrational, but that is part of the reason why he has been able to maintain the level of greatness he has for his entire career. The Rockets will be back on the practice court one more time before heading to Oklahoma to take on the Thunder Tuesday night.