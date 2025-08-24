Rockets' Reed Sheppard Listed Among NBA Sophomores to Watch This Season
The Houston Rockets are gaining immense hype heading into the 2025-26 season. Whether it be trading for Kevin Durant or adding veteran depth in the form of Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, the Rockets are looking like title contenders after recently exiting the rebuild last season.
While the additions to Houston are worth the praise, the development of its draft picks over the years can't go overlooked. Players like Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Tari Eason have taken major strides since they entered the league, forming an exciting young core. This year, that improvement should continue.
However, perhaps no player is expected to put up better numbers than second-year guard Reed Sheppard. The Kentucky product had an underwhelming rookie season, averaging 4.4 points on poor shooting splits in just 12.6 minutes per game. It's also worth noting he appeared in 52 games and didn't get many opportunities due to Houston's strides as a team.
As a result, Sheppard could show the most improvement of any player on the roster. Right now, he's expected to back up Fred VanVleet and Thompson as the first guard off the bench.
NBA.com's Steve Aschburner listed Sheppard as one of 10 sophomores to watch for the 2025-26 NBA season. While his rookie season was a bit disappointing, the 6-foot-2 wing still has hype from Houston fans heading into the new basketball year.
"Sheppard’s rookie arc played like a mirror opposite of Risacher — his chances to learn and shine got squeezed out by Houston’s push to a 52-30 mark in the West," Aschburner wrote. "The Kentucky point guard fell short of some lofty expectations, appeared as a bit player in 52 games and logged 70% of his modest 654 minutes before the All-Star break.
"His shooting perked up late — he hit 20 of his final 40 3-pointers — and he showed solid command as a playmaker, but coach Ime Udoka wasn’t willing to sacrifice defensively by boosting Sheppard’s role. He will be vying with Aaron Holiday for backcourt minutes behind Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson."
Sheppard has shown plenty of prowess across two NBA Summer League stints, but the true test comes in the regular season. He will have more responsibilities as a shooter and perimeter defender, his biggest strengths in college.
With stars like Durant bearing most scoring responsibilities, and facilitators such as Sengun and VanVleet being able to find teammates well, Sheppard has a unique opportunity in year two. He could end up being pivotal in a potential title run for the Rockets.