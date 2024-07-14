Rockets Rookie Draws Rave Reviews Following Summer League Debut
The Houston Rockets took the court for their Summer League debut on Friday night and turned in a good performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 99-80. Second-year forward, Cam Whitmore, had a lot to do with the Rockets' victory, as he had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals- with the latter two being team-bests.
But although Whitmore turned in a stellar performance, rookie guard Reed Sheppard had everyone talking. Sheppard did a little of everything, ranging from playmaking (5 assists- a team-best) and elite defense (three blocks).
Not to mention his 23 points, which he amassed in various ways. NBC Sports' Kurt Helin raved about Sheppard's performance, calling him the star of the day.
"The Thomas & Mack was packed with Lakers fans who came to see Bronny James.
Everyone left talking about Reed Sheppard.
The Rockets No. 3 pick was the star of the first day of the Las Vegas Summer League and finished with 23 points, hitting 4-of-6 from 3, with five assists (there would have been more if his teammates finished plays) and some ankle-breaking moves.
As the game went on, Sheppard looked more and more comfortable — more like himself.
It was Bronny who drew the Sheppard assignment to start and for large parts of the night....It didn't work."
Sheppard and the Rockets will be back in action on Sunday, as they are slated to take on Alex Sarr and the Washington Wizards, who defeated the Atlanta Hawks in their debut.
