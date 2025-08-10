Rockets Should Look to Prove Themselves in Opener vs. Thunder
On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed the league’s opening night matchups: Rockets versus Thunder, and Warriors versus Lakers.
The news was fairly big for Houston, as it all but confirms how those league-wide feel about the Rockets’ chances of contending next season.
Having added superstar Kevin Durant, as well as signing various old and new players to deals, Houston has cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the league. And the organization was rewarded with an opening night matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Fresh off a championship, the Thunder will offer a real test for Houston. They cruised in the Playoffs behind offense from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and all-time defense via various pieces. Now, they’re the team to beat in the West for the 2025-26 season.
While it goes without saying, the up-and-coming Rockets should be looking to proven themselves in their first game next season.
The regular season isn’t always taken seriously. Games are just one of 82, and the regular season itself matters little to the postseason aside from experience and seeding. Still, a night one win against Oklahoma City would go a long ways for Houston’s morale.
In the least, the game will offer a litmus test to see where Houston is at. Can Amen Thompson and the Rockets' defensive frontline find a way to limit an MVP scorer at the top of his game? Can Houston's frontcourt versatility with Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Clint Capela match up with that of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein? Will the Rockets' new look offense materialize as early as the first game? How does the team's depth fare against the Thunder's?
Proving themselves better than the champs — even if just for a night — could help them get off to a fiery start in what’s sure to be a gauntlet of a Western Conference.
Additionally, each and every win in this year's Western Conference is going to be vital. While games later in the season feel more pivotal due to the nearing of the postseason, stacking up early wins can give you a major advantage as the season winds down. And nabbing one against a rival in OKC could very well decide seeding late in the season.
All in all, the season opener won't provide earth-shattering information one way or the other, but the Rockets would much prefer a tone-setting win to a loss.