Rockets Sign Mississippi State Standout to Exhibit 10 Deal
The Houston Rockets have signed Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cam Matthews to an Exhibit 10 deal for the 2025 offseason. Matthews was ranked No. 61 on John Hollinger's big board and No. 83 on Sam Venecie's.
The signing comes after the Rockets traded away pick No. 10 and No. 59 in the 2025 NBA Draft, leading Matthews to be the lone rookie on the squad. Last offseason, Houston picked up Oregon center N'Faly Dante on a two-way contract following the 2024 NBA Draft, who later appeared in four games in 2024-2025.
Matthews spent all five seasons of his college career with the Bulldogs, playing 167 games and starting 120 of them. In his 2024-2025 campaign, Matthews averaged 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 stocks per game.
He made the SEC All-Defensive team in each of his last two seasons, and led the conference in steals per game in 2024-2025. Matthews' high motor and defensive aggression made him a versatile defender who can handle both physicality and speed-focused matchups.
His athletic burst fits in with youngsters Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, who've shown impressive feats that very few in the league can match.
Matthews' offense has a long way to go, shooting just 24 percent from 3-point range, 55.6 percent from the free throw line and turning the ball over 2.6 times per game in 2024-2025.
His future with Houston is likely on a two-way contract, splitting time between the main squad and the G League. Matthews' may take on a role similar to veteran forward Jae'Sean Tate, who's seen playing time as a point-forward, small-ball center and energizer wing throughout his time with the Rockets.
As the Rockets look to leap into contention, Matthews may be an indicator of the types of players they look to surround their core of Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun with – explosive, hard-nosed defenders who fit the Ime Udoka bill.