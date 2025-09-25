Rockets Star Kevin Durant Gets Top-10 Nod in ESPN's Best NBA Players This Season
It's sad to say, but the narrative surrounding LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry is whether they can muster one last championship run. Not too long ago, it was a matter of how many championships they could win in their primes, but with those behind them, retirement nears.
However, despite the new generation of superstars emerging, it isn't over yet for the legendary talents. Durant, in particular, has perhaps the best situation of his career since leaving the Golden State Warriors. After a few disappointing seasons with the Phoenix Suns, the 36-year-old is back in title contention, this time with the Houston Rockets.
Sure, the new generation is upon us, but Durant can still play at the highest level, and this trade means so much for the Rockets. Just last season, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 53-43-84 shooting splits. Now, he's surrounded with enough talent to get over the hump, with players Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and many more by his side.
Durant's production and beneficial situation are reflected in ESPN's top 100 players entering the 2025-26 season. The 'Slim Reaper' ranks No. 9 on the list, one spot ahead of Jalen Brunson and one behind James, his long-time rival.
Despite his age, Durant still has it. He has averaged at least 25 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 40% from three in each of the last three seasons, which happens to be the longest streak in league history.
ESPN projects the all-time scorer to average 24.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. It would be a slight dropoff, signaling the beginning of the end of an illustrious career, but Durant doesn't need to bare so much of the load in this situation.
The Rockets have multiple names in the top 100, including Sengun (No. 25), Thompson (No. 37) and Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 74). Durant has more than enough talent to compete for a championship and give his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, a run for their money.
Last season, Houston went 52-30 and snatched up the second seed in the Western Conference. The team prided itself on elite defense, but there were some major holes on offense. In the playoffs, the team's leading scorer, Jalen Green, was put in a torture chamber, and the Golden State Warriors managed to pull off an upset.
This season, the Rockets are established with Durant at the helm. They have the perfect mix of veteran talent and young up-and-comers, which allows them to contend now and in the future.