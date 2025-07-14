Rockets Suffer OT Loss After Late Game Comeback by Atlanta Hawks
The Houston Rockets would __ against the Atlanta Hawks to kick off Summer League play on Monday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fans in attendance were surprised to learn that Reed Sheppard would be shut down from the Summer League just about an hour before tip-off. It was certainly expected, considering there was not much else for the second-year guard to show the front office ahead of the regular season.
Houston would look to their other players to step up in this game. Getting the start for the Rockets was 2022 NBA Draft's undrafted guard Adonis Arms alongside Kennedy Chandler in the frontcourt. Cam Matthews and Mylik Wilson would man the wings, and second-year big man N'Faly Dante would start at center once again.
It appeared big N'Faly Dante was going to answer the call for head coach Garrett Jackson, scoring quickly to start the game for Houston, but was out in under three minutes of play after sustaining a leg injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the game.
After their big man went down, the Rockets' remaining players rallied to find a lead in the first half. Both Kennedy Chandler and Adonis Arms would find themselves with double-digit points at halftime, while almost everyone else who touched the floor for Houston had at least one bucket go down.
This game would also be the first time in the Summer League this year that the Rockets would go into halftime with a lead.
Kennedy Chandler did not let his foot off the pedal coming out of the half, finishing the game with 22 points and seven assists. Along with Adonis Arms, who flirted with a triple-double attempt, putting together 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds
Atlanta's Kobe Bufkin and Jack McVeigh would do their fair share of scoring, trying to keep the Hawks in the game. Bufkin would finish the ballgame with 25 points and six rebounds.
McVeigh's fourth-quarter surge would spark a late-game comeback, making the fourth quarter a nail-biter for fans. The big man would finish the game, totalling 21 points, knocking down four out of his six three-pointers for Atlanta.
The Hawks would eventually tie and take the lead with under a minute to go, but a late game three-pointer by Adonis Arms, followed by a set of Rockets free throws, would put Houston back on top by three with the time winding down. Atlanta would once again tie after three free throws following a crucial foul call on a three-point attempt, allowing the Hawks to force overtime.
Atlanta would ride their momentum going into the overtime period, where they would eventually secure a comeback win, handing the Houston Rockets their third loss in Las Vegas.
Looking ahead for Houston, their fourth game will be on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and although they did not secure a win against Atlanta, several players were able to showcase their abilities compared to the previous two games, so that is something to at least build off of.