Rockets Take SEC Wing in 2026 NBA Mock Draft
Much of the Houston Rockets current core was built through the NBA Draft during the franchise rebuilding era throughout the 2020s. From top draft picks like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard to later selections like Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason, Houston has built largely from within.
In the 2025 NBA Draft, however, Houston opted to send the No. 10 overall pick back to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant. The move helped the push to compete for a championship, but temporarily abandoned the youth movement, leaving the Rockets without a draft pick in the 2025 cycle.
As of now, Houston will have one second-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, and Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft had the franchise select Kentucky wing Otega Oweh with the No. 57 pick.
"Otega Oweh followed a strong first season at Kentucky with some impressive flashes at the NBA combine.
He still wasn't a big enough shooting threat for a 6'4" wing/forward to rise up boards during the predraft process. He started to show he had some handles to create advantages and capitalize using his strength on drives.
Oweh's physical tools and defense are selling points as well, though scouts will want to see more than 0.8 threes per game to really buy his fit at the next level."
It's easy to see the draw Houston could have on a player like Oweh, who's known for his athleticism, defensive tenacity and transition game on the wing. He'd fit a mold similar to current Rockets wings in Eason, Josh Okogie and Cameron Matthews.
In recent drafts, the Rockets have clearly prioritized drafting players with defensive intangibles and versatility, and viewing offensive upside as a secondary value. If there's any selection that would keep the trend up, it's taking Oweh.
Oweh's improved in each of his three collegiate seasons, rising from athletic bench wing with the Oklahoma Sooners to a top scoring option with the Kentucky Wildcats.
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
Shooting Splits
2022-2023
4.8
2.1
0.2
1.2
44.3 / 25 / 65
2023-2024
11.4
3.8
1
1.5
49.3 / 37.7/ 64.3
2024-2025
16.2
4.7
1.7
1.6
49.2 / 35.5 / 77.6
Oweh grew more comfortable as a scoring option as his junior season moved along, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last seven regular season contests, as well as a 27 point performance in the Southeastern Conference Tournament against Oklahoma and a 20 point performance against Troy in the NCAA Tournament.
He'll be looked at to build upon his stellar February and March play for next season, taking leaps as a creator and upping his volume from deep. If Oweh can solidify an efficient 3-point shot –– even just on open catch-and-shoots –– he becomes a steal in the late second round for a two-way contributor in Houston.