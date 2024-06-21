Rockets To Have Pre-Draft Workout With Kentucky Prospect Reed Sheppard
The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and the Houston Rockets continue to do their due diligence. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets will hold a pre-draft meeting with Reed Sheppard this week.
Sheppard is entering the draft as arguably the class' best shooter. He connected on 52.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc and had a dozen games of making three or more 3-point field goals during his lone season at Kentucky.
On Nov. 17, Sheppard nailed a career-best seven 3-point field goals in a Kentucky Wildcats' 101-67 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. Across 33 games, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.
"As long as we are winning," Sheppard said at the NBA Combine in Chicago. "As long as everyone is having fun. I don't care if I have to pass the ball. I don't care if I have to shoot the ball. I don't care if I have to get water for the guys, whatever it takes for the team to win. I'll do it."
Sheppard's 3-point shooting makes him a great addition to the Rockets' roster. Houston finished their 41-41 season as a subpar 3-point shooting team. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc and finished the season ranked 23rd in the league. Fred Van Vleet took the honor as Houston's top 3-point shooter. He finished the 2023-24 season shooting 38.7 percent.
