Rockets Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Could Involve Three Teams
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are only growing louder as the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason carries on. After a brutal first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers not long ago, there are serious conversations to be had on whether or not Antetokounmpo can win with the team that drafted him back in 2013.
This is the third year in a row that the Bucks have missed out on the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Since their memorable 2021 championship, Milwaukee has moved out most of that core for talent that hasn't lived up to expectations. Key players like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were swapped out for Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma, and their fits have been brutal to watch.
If Antetokounmpo is moved this offseason, the Houston Rockets are a top contender to acquire the superstar in a blockbuster trade. The Rockets have all the pieces to satisfy the Bucks while still retaining some key pieces to support the Greek Freak.
However, while Houston has the right pieces to make a deal, including the draft capital, a few of the Bucks' first-round picks lie with the New Orleans Pelicans. They have swap rights in 2026 and 2027, so there's a chance Milwaukee would want those picks back.
The Pelicans could be making some major roster changes as well, as they wrapped up an abysmal 21-61 season. The core of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum hasn't gotten off the ground, with both players having suffered injuries this season. It may be time for New Orleans to start over, especially given Williamson's injury history.
With Milwaukee potentially wanting its picks back amid Antetokounmpo trade rumors, a three-team deal could work between the Rockets, Pelicans, and Bucks to shake up each roster and experiment with something new.
The Bucks, seeing as how they'll likely have Antetokounmpo's supporting cast through next season, could use a reset and get even younger with a player like Williamson, but the ultimate prize would be getting picks back from the Pelicans, plus extra high-end assets from the Rockets.
Houston would go all in on Antetokounmpo, and while it would give up a lot, the team would finally have a go-to scorer and superstar for the foreseeable future. New Orleans could emphasize the reset with some draft picks from Houston, as well as some young talent.
A three-team deal could work to benefit all three teams, it's just a matter of whether the Bucks want to move Antetokounmpo or not. It's clear his championship is nearly, or already shut.
