Rockets Trade Rumors: New Report On Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets are in the running for a big swing this offseason, being linked to some of the NBA's best stars. After an explosive 52-30 season, the Rockets are at a crossroads this offseason: keep the development train rolling or steer the course for a win-now superstar?
Two names that have been heavily involved in trade rumors lately are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant, who averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season for the Phoenix Suns, is almost certain to be dealt amid the decline of the franchise.
Antetokounmpo is an even bigger name, rumored to hit the trade market this summer. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists for the Milwaukee Bucks and suffered his third-straight first-round exit in the playoffs. This warrants teams to come calling with lucrative offers, as multiple reports suggest he is open to leaving.
The Rockets have been heavily linked to both names due to multiple factors: they are starting to legitimately win games and have an excess amount of assets to give up for either of the two. Houston would pay a hefty price for either player, but it wouldn't be the entire future.
A new update from NBA insider Marc Stein suggests that the trades between Antetokounmpo and Durant are related, in the idea that one cannot happen without a decision being made about the other.
"The expectation persists that Durant will ultimately reach the trade market this offseason, but it might not happen until there is clarity on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be staying in Milwaukee or seeking a trade of his own," Stein wrote.
Antetokounmpo, who is widely regarded as the better player, will have more teams flocking for his services than Durant. However, while the Suns already tried to move Durant this season and will likely try to again, there are no reports indicating that the Bucks want to do the same for their own star forward.
Last summer, Houston held an interest in Durant before letting it be known at the start of the season that the team would not be making any drastic moves. With this being before their surge to No. 2 in the Western Conference, the Rockets could look to capitalize with a trade given different circumstances.