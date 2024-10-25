Rockets Have No Intentions of Making "Major Trade" This Season
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant have had an interesting relationship through trade rumors. Over the past few months, Durant had been linked to Houston in what was rumored to be a potential trade in the works over the summer.
It started when the Rockets made a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to receive multiple draft picks for the future. After this, rumors of Houston being able to make a deal for Durant started to arise.
The Phoenix Suns did not end up trading Durant, as owner Mat Ishbia made it clear that the relationship between Durant and the team was great. He and the Suns organization made it clear that Durant wasn't going anywhere.
If that didn't put rumors of Durant to the Rockets to bed, then this report does. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that the Rockets have no intention of making a "major trade" this season, and are focused on the current roster.
Houston hesitated to make moves this offseason, as 12 of the 14 players on the roster were with the team last season. The Rockets have some of the highest continuity in the NBA regarding the roster. The team is led by plenty of players with the potential to be great, and can develop with time.
It makes sense for Houston to stick with this group. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green were just given massive extensions, and the timeline is clear at this point. The Rockets have a young core that can make a playoff push this season, so why would they go and mess with it?
