Rockets Valued as 10th-Most Valuable NBA Team
The value of sports franchises has skyrocketed of late. The Washington Commanders -- one of the most dysfunctional organizations and drama-plagued franchises in all of sports -- sold for $6.05 billion. The LA Clippers, who had a culture of unfair and unequal treatment under Donald Sterling, sold for two billion, which was a record at the time (in 2014).
The Houston Rockets were sold for $2.2 billion to Tillman Fertitta in 2017. Fertitta tried to buy the franchise in 1993 for $81 million, however, the franchise was sold to Les Alexander for $85 million. Ultimately, Fertitta got his wish in the end.
Since buying the team, Fertitta has seen the Rockets at quite literally every stage.
The team he inherited was a legitimate title contender, falling narrowly short of winning the championship in 2017-18, due in large part to Chris Paul injuring his hamstring in the Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.
Then, the team was forced to undergo a rebuild just three short years later. But this wasn't just your standard reset, like what the Phoenix Suns are doing (in which they've kept Devin Booker, their star player).
The Rockets underwent a complete organizational teardown, dealing their All-NBA backcourt of Russell Westbrook and James Harden, while also moving key role players, like PJ Tucker and Robert Covington.
Not to mention changing general managers and coaches, ushering out Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni for Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas.
The next three years were quite literally hell for Fertitta. The Rockets were winning 20 games per season, and every game was essentially decided by the midway point.
The Rockets were getting beat by 20+ points on a nightly basis.
It can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when things are that dark.
The Rockets did the obvious and parted with Silas, opting for a more proven, defensive-leaning coach in Ime Udoka, who holds players accountable. Houston missed the postseason in Udoka's first year, going 41-41, but that was still a major improvement.
The team was clearly on the up and up.
Fertitta's patience was paying off.
Year two under Udoka's leadership erased all doubt, as relatively the same team won 50+ games and finished second in the Western Conference, ending their postseason drought.
This past offseason, the Rockets added Kevin Durant-- one of the game's greatest players ever.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, it's clear that the Rockets' rebuild is over. The Rockets have consistently been ranked among the top four teams in the West.
Udoka and Stone have secured long-term contract extensions. The franchise is in a better place.
In fact, the franchise was valued at $5.53 billion -- a 16 percent increase from last season, according to Sportico.
Fertitta's investment (and patience) has paid off. Tenfold.