Rockets vs. Wizards Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, Lineups, More
LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets will continue their 2K25 Summer League Tournament schedule on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. The Rockets will be seeking their second straight win following a 99-80 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.
Reed Sheppard had an impressive debut, finishing the game with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc, five assists, four rebounds, and three blocks.
"We won — that's always a positive," Sheppard said after the win. "It was good to get out and start competing again — playing against different guys...Being more comfortable playing with different guys and figuring out what I needed to do.
"My coaches and teammates were telling me, 'keep being aggressive. Keep looking to score. When you come off the ball screen, shoot it.' A lot of it was them putting confidence in me and trusting in me."
Houston's interconference match against the Wizards will feature a contest between the 2024 NBA Draft's No. 2 and 3 picks. Alex Sarr, who the Wizards drafted with the second overall pick, led Washington to a 94-88 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the win.
Rockets vs. Wizards Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 5:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Rockets vs. Wizards Summer League Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- Guard: Bub Carrington
- Guard: Johnny Davis
- Forward: Eugene Omoruyi
- Forward: Justin Champagnie
- Center: Alex Sarr
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Reed Sheppard
- Guard: Nate Williams
- Forward: AJ Griffin
- Forward: Cam Whitmore
- Center: N’Faly Dante
