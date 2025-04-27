Rockets' Yearlong Concern Emerging Against Golden State
The Houston Rockets suffered a difficult loss in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. After a promising first quarter, the Rockets' offense fizzled out throughout the second half after a run by Golden State to end the first half. Houston battled until the final minutes when the Warriors took off to a double-digit victory.
A major difference between the teams was Stephen Curry, who carried the Warriors to a win. Golden State relied on the future Hall-of-Famer offensively to hold on to a physical and hard-fought game. Both teams struggled to score, but Curry's ball-handling through pressure and elite shot-making ability helped the Warriors open Houston's defense in the clutch.
The Rockets had that caliber of play from Jalen Green in Game 2, and they hoped they would get a similarly explosive performance from the guard in Game 3. Instead, Green had his second single-digit game of the playoffs.
Houston doesn't have the same level of star power as other Western Conference contenders. The team depends on scoring easy buckets through offensive rebounds, fast breaks, and enough shooting from Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. to survive defensive battles.
The Rockets saw firsthand what it means to have a top player in the playoffs. Elsewhere in the West, Nikola Jokic helped tie the series for the Denver Nuggets, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished a sweep for his Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams employ the two most likely winners of this year's MVP trophy.
Every other team in the Western Conference has players who are either former MVPs or are potential future MVP candidates. No player on the Rockets has elevated to the level of a prospective MVP, and the difference is most clear in the clutch.
Houston is still a formidable opponent without a player of Curry's caliber. Its defensive execution and ball security help the Rockets perform well in the clutch. However, Curry can bail the Warriors out on broken possessions and is adept at initiating offense that leads to quality possessions.
One of Houston's goals this season was to determine which of its young players it could depend on in the high-stakes situation.
Alperen Sengun showed promise by earning his first All-Star appearance. However, his most effective contributions haven't been primarily through scoring, apart from a high-scoring postseason opener. He takes advantage of mismatches by sealing off smaller defenders. He has struggled with his touch around the rim occasionally, but he's nearly automatic when he's on.
Green is the Rockets' other young player they hoped would take another leap this season. Most would agree that Green has at least shown growth throughout the season as he has developed as an all-around player. Green's talent is undeniable, but his consistency is a concern. He has the potential to score with some of the best bucket-getters in the league, but he struggles to sustain success.
The Rockets have known all season that they were an alpha-level scorer away from becoming an undeniable contender. There's still time in this series for Houston to find out if it has a player of that caliber. Winning in the postseason without one. It's too soon to discuss acquiring a top-rated scorer; it's a long series, and neither team suffers many consecutive defeats. However, at some unknown point in the future, the Rockets will have to decide whether their future championship-caliber No. 1 option is on the team or if they need to find one.