Rudy Tomjanovich Tabs Hakeem Olajuwon, Calvin Murphy For Hall of Fame Induction

Michael Shapiro

A pair of Rockets legends will be at Rudy Tomjanovich's side when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame in August. 

Tomjanovich has reportedly tabbed former Rockets All-Stars Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon as his Hall-of-Fame presenters, according to FOX 26 Houston's Mark Berman. Murphy played with Tomjanovich for 11 years, while Tomjanovich coached Olajuwon for nine seasons. 

Murphy and Tomjanovich were both drafted by the San Diego Rockets in the first round of the 1970 NBA Draft. They played one year in San Diego before the Rockets moved to Houston, then spent the next 10 years as teammates before Tomjanovich retired in 1981. 

Houston reached the playoffs five times with Tomjanovich and Murphy, including a run to the 1981 Finals. Tomjanovich retired as a five-time All-Star. Murphy was an All-Star in 1978-79.

"Over the 10 years we roomed together, over the years we've known each other, I can't begin to tell you how much time we spent talking basketball," Murphy told Berman. "We cried together. We laughed together. Now we're gonna be in the Hall of Fame together. It don't get any better than that."

Tomjanovich has reached out to Olajuwon ahead of the impending Hall-of-Fame enshrinement, per Berman. Tomjanovich guided Olajuwon and the Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, and the duo reached the postseason seven times in nine seasons together. 

Tomjanovich will be the second former Rockets head coach in the Hall of Fame. Bill Fitch was inducted in 2019 after coaching the Rockets in 1983-88.

