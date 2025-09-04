Should Rockets Consider Signing Russell Westbrook as Backup?
The Houston Rockets head into next season as one of the league’s best teams.
They have rising stars in Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, recently traded for all-time scorer Kevin Durant, and have a host of players both youthful and experienced that round out one of the NBA’s deepest rotations. Most simply, they’re one of the best team’s in the West.
But they won’t be infallible.
They’ve lost some continuity, still have some needed internal development and face a gauntlet of a Western Conference.
One of the bigger questions needing answered is just who will be running the offense for the Rockets’ bench. The team will reportedly be offering former No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard more opportunity and reps next season, but there’s still plenty of questions surrounding the incoming second-year guard.
Last season, Sheppard played in just 12.6 minutes per game and scored just 4.4 points on 35% shooting overall. While he’s certainly talented — and stands to get better in general — imitating offense on a contender could still be far off.
With that being the case, should Houston entertain signing one of the top free agents still available? One that’s donned Rockets’ red before?
As the offseason churns on, Russell Westbrook — a former league MVP — remains unsigned. While he’s a far cry from his former rim-rocking, dime-dishing self, he could still offer teams some bench impact.
Just last season, he added 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds off the bench for the Nuggets, who forced the now-champion Thunder to a crucial Game 7. For reference, in his days with the Rockets, he was able to pour on 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists.
Even more, he’s far more experienced than Sheppard, having played 17 seasons in the NBA.
But would it truly be beneficial to add Westbrook to the Rockets? Signs point to no.
Even if Sheppard isn’t necessarily ready to command the second unit, the Rockets will want to keep those minutes open and allow him to work out the kinks. Additionally, the team currently has no open roster spots, and could need to cut at least one solid player to make room for Westbrook. Not to mention it would be Durant and Westbrook’s first uniting since their OKC days.
Houston has a swath of play-makers currently, with Fred VanVleet set to command most of the point guard duties. But Thompson, Sengun and even Durant can run offense, too, and should be able to carry the Rockets through without mixing things up for the worse.