Social Media Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Rockets in Game 7
On Sunday night, the Warriors were able to keep the Rockets at arm’s length for most of Game 7, before exploding in the fourth quarter, coasting to a win in likely the grittiest series of the first round.
Buddy Hield scored a career-high 22 points in the first half, and superstar Steph Curry would go nuclear in the fourth quarter to help Golden State find just enough offense to outlast Houston.
The series was an especially physical one, with both teams trying to impose their defensive will at various points. The Warriors jumped out to what seemed an insurmountable 3-1, but the young Rockets would win two games to force Game 7. The Warriors will now move on to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to a grindy Game 7: