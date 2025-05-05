Inside The Rockets

Social Media Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Rockets in Game 7

The Rockets and Warriors duked it out in a grindy Game 7 Sunday night.

Derek Parker

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, the Warriors were able to keep the Rockets at arm’s length for most of Game 7, before exploding in the fourth quarter, coasting to a win in likely the grittiest series of the first round.

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 22 points in the first half, and superstar Steph Curry would go nuclear in the fourth quarter to help Golden State find just enough offense to outlast Houston.

The series was an especially physical one, with both teams trying to impose their defensive will at various points. The Warriors jumped out to what seemed an insurmountable 3-1, but the young Rockets would win two games to force Game 7. The Warriors will now move on to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2.

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

