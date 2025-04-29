Social Media Reacts to Rockets Losing to Warriors in Game 4
On Monday night, the Warriors and Rockets faced off in a critical Game 4, with Steph Curry and Golden State grabbing the win to land the near-insurmountable 3-1 advantage in the first round.
The game was feisty from the get-go, with both teams attempting to assert their dominance with physicality. There were scuffles throughout, with players like Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and more getting involved at various points. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet were the driving force on offense for Houston, scoring a combined 56 points.
Free throws were the Rockets achilles heel all night, with Jimmy Butler making five crucial ones down the stretch to seal the victory.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the game:
The Rockets and Warriors will play Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.