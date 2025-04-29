Inside The Rockets

Social Media Reacts to Rockets Losing to Warriors in Game 4

How social media reacted to the Rockets and Warriors feisty Game 4.

Derek Parker

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday night, the Warriors and Rockets faced off in a critical Game 4, with Steph Curry and Golden State grabbing the win to land the near-insurmountable 3-1 advantage in the first round.

The game was feisty from the get-go, with both teams attempting to assert their dominance with physicality. There were scuffles throughout, with players like Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and more getting involved at various points. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet were the driving force on offense for Houston, scoring a combined 56 points.

Free throws were the Rockets achilles heel all night, with Jimmy Butler making five crucial ones down the stretch to seal the victory.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the game:

The Rockets and Warriors will play Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

feed

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/News