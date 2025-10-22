Social Media Reacts to Rockets Falling to Thunder in Season Opener
On Tuesday night, the new-look Houston Rockets faced off against the defending champion Thunder in Oklahoma City, officially kicking off the NBA’s 2025-26 slate.
Having traded for superstar Kevin Durant in the offseason, there’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the Rockets, and the team was finally able to roll out its roster against a tough test in OKC.
In the league's opener, the Rockets ultimately couldn't come away with the win, falling in a double-overtime thriller.
The end of regulation was a nail-biter, with the teams going bucket-for-bucket right down to the wire. One-time All-Star Alperen Sengun would hit a floater to give the Rockets' a late lead, but reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would hit a patented step-back to earn extra basketball.
The controversy of the night would come at the end of the first overtime, when Durant would field the rebound and call timeout when Houston had none, usually signaling a technical foul. The refs would miss this, and a second overtime frame would ensue.
Despite the loss, the Rockets showed plenty of great things in Game 1, with Alperen Sengun finishing with 39 points and 11 rebounds, and Durant flashing his efficient greatness with 23 points.
The first half was a slug-fest, with the Rockets' able to grapple a lead late in the half. They would extend that in the third quarter, fueled by stingy defense and all the offense they could muster against a feisty defensive team.
Houston would hang onto the lead until deep into the fourth quarter, when Gilgeous-Alexander and his squad would make their run.
Here was how social media reacted to the opening, double-overtime game:
The Rockets will now head East for several games, taking on the Pistons, Nets, Raptors and Celtics before returning to Texas for an inter-state bout with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.