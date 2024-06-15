Stephen Curry, Dell Curry Give Rockets Legends Their Flowers
Stephen Curry has grown quite familiar with the Houston Rockets, as Curry's Golden State Warriors faced off against Houston in two of their four championship runs (2015 and 2018). The Warriors and Rockets squared off in the postseason in 2016 and 2019 also, and Curry's Warriors were the victors in each series.
However, the game within the game was always between James Harden and Curry, as both players consistently raised their level of play when dueling against one another. Harden and the Rockets became more determined to dethrone the Warriors with each passing loss, so much that the Rockets' sole goal was to eliminate the Dubs specifically.
But although Curry's Warriors consistently outmatched the Rockets, it didn't dwindle his respect for Harden. Curry and his father, Dell Curry, started a new podcast called Heat Check and their first order of business was putting together a list of the top five players of their respective eras.
The Warriors superstar said the following:
"I'm going to go from 2009 to 2023 right now. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, obviously myself, and I'm gonna say James Harden."
That's certainly a formidable list. In fact, his dad didn't push back on the list at all. As for the elder Curry, his list also included a Houston Rockets legend.
"I've got Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal, and then the last one I'm going Hakeem Olajuwon."
The former Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter added more love for The Dream.
"How about this. When you can not call a player by their name."
The podcast, presented by Unanimous Media, first aired on Thursday, June 13th and aims to explore the journey and tell the story of the Curry family, while also discussing other players.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.