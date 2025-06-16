Steven Adams Re-Signing Shows How Far the Rockets Have Come
The Houston Rockets, like the 28 other teams not in the NBA Finals, are in full offseason mode. The Rockets started this process after their first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors. They have already brought in several potential draft picks as they hold the number ten pick in the current draft.
In the NBA, this time of year isn't just about the upcoming draft; the trade rumors have started to heat up, and the Rockets are in the middle of most of those rumors. The Rockets also have a major decision coming up when it comes to free agency.
Fred VanVleet is coming off his second season with the Rockets, and his third and final season is a team option. The Rockets have until the end of June to decide on a potential extension for VanVleet. VanVleet is set to earn over $40 million next season.
Both sides seem to want to work out a new deal where the Rockets would give him a two- or three-year deal at a lot less than the $40-plus million he currently makes. The Rockets had another major free agency decision, and they didn't waste any time on this decision.
The Rockets and Steven Adams came to an agreement on a three-year, $39 million deal that will keep the big man in Houston. The Rockets traded for Adams before the 2024 NBA trade deadline despite Adams being out for the season.
The gamble paid off as Adams continued to be one of the best rebounders in the NBA and helped the Rockets' double-big lineup, which was a revelation, especially in the playoffs. Adams was also one of the leaders in the locker room and brought the toughness the Rockets needed throughout the season.
Adams helped the Rockets finish with their best rebounding season in the last 50-plus years. The Rockets lead the NBA in rebounding and use their dominance on the boards to achieve a 52-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2020.
The Rockets' 52 wins this season are a far cry from their only 61 wins from 2021-2023. The Rockets struggled during their rebuilding years, and those struggles led to most players not wanting to play for the Rockets during those years.
The Adams signing signifies how far the Rockets' reputation has come since those lean seasons. Adams garnered a lot of attention from his playoff performance and had several teams that were interested in signing him this offseason.
Adams could have chosen to go to another team to chase a ring, but decided to stay with the Rockets, which says a lot about where the Rockets are currently and where they could be in the future. The reason the Rockets are in several trade rumors for high-profile players is not only because of their draft picks, but also the trajectory they are on.
The more success for the Rockets, the more players like Adams will want to play for them. That will only help the Rockets in their quest for the franchise's third NBA Championship.