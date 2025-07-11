Summer League Preview: Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers
Day one of the NBA's Summer League mini-camp is in the books, and as teams prepare for day two, the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers are gearing up to face off in each team's first game in Las Vegas.
Starting lineups have yet to be released by either team, but the consensus around the Houston Rockets is that they will be led by second-year guard Reed Sheppard, who is preparing to take on an increased role next season. He will use the Summer League as a building block for the upcoming regular season this year.
Coaching the Summer League team this year will be Ime Udoka's assistant coach, Garrett Jackson. He will be featuring a squad that has eight rookies and a couple of returning players who are hoping to land a contract with the Houston Rockets before the regular season is underway.
Several key players to watch out for on the roster for Houston are returning player N'Faly Dante and second-year guard Kevon Harris, who recently joined the team on a two-way contract. Third-year wing Nate Williams will also look to prove his value once again to the organization.
For the Clippers, their roster will feature key players like Kobe Brown, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and Jordan Miller. They will be coached by Jeremy Castleberry at this year's mini-camp.
Each of the NBA’s 30 teams will play at least five games in Las Vegas. The top-four teams will advance to the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday, July 19. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 20.
We will continue to monitor the game between the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers, as they are set to tip off at 7 PM from Las Vegas. The game will be available on NBA TV.