Takeaways From the Houston Rockets Media Day
As the Houston Rockets prepare for their 2024 training camp, we were introduced to the 2024-25 roster at Monday's media day. During media day, we heard from Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone, head coach Ime Udoka and several players.
Media day is usually the last day to speak to Stone until the trade deadline, or unless significant news breaks regarding the team. Stone was asked everything from updates on the Rockets roster to the upcoming season.
Rockets On SI asked Stone about the Rockets open roster spot after the buyout of AJ Griffin.
It seems the Rockets are content not filling the last roster spot. Stone said they want that flexibility spot closer to the trade deadline as they value flexibility regarding the roster, even though they will see how everything plays out before the season starts.
Stone was also asked about possible extension for Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Stone, who normally doesn't talk about players contracts, reiterated that he will not discuss any player negotiations.
We also heard from 14 players in a total, starting with Fred VanVleet. VanVleet told Rockets On SI about the team setting a franchise record for turnovers last season.
VanVleet discussed the Rockets' pace last season and how that helped with turnovers. He also discussed Udoka's influence, and how he made ball security a top priority. The former Raptor also mentioned that the team will play faster this season to take advantage of the athletic players on the team.
Vanvleet was also asked about his relationship with Reed Sheppard, and he spoke of how far along Sheppard is even though he is only 19 years old.
That was a common theme throughout the day about Sheppard. Several players talked about how far along he is already and his high basketball IQ. Several players also spoke about how well he fits in with the team and how far along he is already.
Dillon Brooks also said today that he feels this season, " You will see a lot of me being me," about him changing his playing style because of the scrutiny he received from the referees. Brooks also told Rockets On SI that this team could be a top-five defense this upcoming season.
Alperen Sengun spoke about his offseason workouts and how, after his season-ending injury in March, he had an earlier offseason than most players. Sengun told Rockets On SI that having the Rockets coaches with him in Turkey this offseason made a big difference.
Having that continuity will go a long way in Sengun having another strong start to the season.
Steven Adams, one of the Rockets newest members, discussed his rehabilitation progress and expressed his readiness, noting that it is a two-year process. Adams also mentioned his excitement about reuniting with Dillon Brooks on the same team and expressed how great that experience will be.
Every player agreed that the main goal was to make the playoffs. Many players said they were confident that the Rockets would be in the playoffs this season. Training camp kicks off Tuesday morning at the Rockets' new training facility, and Rockets on SI will bring you all the latest.
